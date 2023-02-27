[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cupar recycling centre has been closed after an inspection uncovered serious health and safety issues.

SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu said he understood inspectors found several potentially-life threatening problems last week.

Fife Council said there had been no recent accidents at the facility.

But environment spokeswoman Jan Wincott added: “In all consciousness we couldn’t keep the centre open without taking mitigating steps.”

The Labour councillor confirmed issues included people walking into the site even though pedestrian access is banned for safety reasons.

The size and shape of the centre were also flagged up as problematic.

Safety of staff and visitors ‘is of primary concern’

The health and safety report was commissioned by Fife Council with a view to allowing pedestrians back in.

Mrs Wincott added: “Several things were highlighted that need to be resolved.

“If they can be resolved, Cupar recycling centre will reopen as soon as possible.

“The safety of staff and visitors is of primary concern to us.”

Cupar recycling centre is one of the smallest in Fife and has long been considered unfit for purpose as a result.

It had only been open on Thursdays and Sundays since the lifting of Covid measures.

And the nearest alternative recycling centres are Ladybank, where an appointment is needed, or St Andrews.

Cupar councillors have been calling for the reinstatement of full-time hours for some time.

Residents shocked at sudden closure of Cupar recycling centre

Cupar residents reacted with shock and bewilderment to the sudden closure at the weekend.

Fife Council announced the move on its own website and in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying only it had been forced to close the Coal Road site for “operational reasons”.

The post said: “We know this is frustrating and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Many people, unaware of the decision, turned up at the site on Sunday with car loads of recycling to find it closed.

One man posted on Facebook: “I was annoyed to turn up at the skip this morning at 10.30am to find it closed with no sign on the gate.

“I wasn’t the only one turning up either.

“Bad enough it was only open two days a week but now to be closed is awful.”

And another resident branded it a “total joke” and said the site should be open every day.

The people of Cupar have a right to know why

Mr Hoggan-Radu said: “The health and safety report hasn’t been published but it’s my understanding serious issues were discovered that were extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening

“SNP councillors have been calling for ages for a new recycling centre in a more suitable location.

“But we’re now in a situation where Cupar doesn’t have a recycling centre at all.

“Folk are being told they can travel to Ladybank, which is a 16-mile round trip and totally unacceptable.”

The Cupar councillor called for the report to be made public, although the council said it had yet to be finalised.

“The people of Cupar have a right to know why their recycling centre is shut,” he said.

Cupar residents face severe inconvenience

The reinstatement of full-time opening hours was a key election pledge of Fife’s Liberal Democrats.

Lib Dem leader Jonny Tepp said: “We have previously raised concerns about the Cupar site but these have not been addressed.

“Now residents face the severe inconvenience of no longer having access to a recycling centre.

“The council administration needs to set out what they can do to mitigate the impact of this closure.

“They also need to confirm that finding a new site for the recycling centre is a priority and won’t be delayed until the Cupar North plans are brought forward.”