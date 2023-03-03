Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer

By Rob McLaren
March 3 2023, 5.55am
Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The chief executive of ESP Group, which operates the Journeycall contact centre in Arbroath, has outlined her vision to meet the threat posed by cheaper foreign providers.

Journeycall is one of the largest employers in Angus, specialising in customer support services in the transport sector.

Its highly trained staff handle millions of phone calls each year for Transport for London, including all enquiries relating to its Oyster cards.

But Theresa Lawson, group chief executive, said action needs to be taken to reducing the business risk posed by lower cost offshore providers.

She said: “Post-Covid a main threat is the lower cost offshore providers. It is a risk that we see being ever present.

“In our labour market, with costs continuing to increase, we don’t see that changing any time soon.

“We have to look at how we address that and have adapted our models to ensure best value is being delivered.

“Post-Covid continues to present unforeseen challenges to us but the business is in a strong position both commercially and operationally.”

What action is ESP Group taking?

Theresa said the company has committed to increasing its range of customers, to different sectors as well as a focus on more international clients.

It will also continue to invest in technology to grow the software side of the business.

ESP Group will also bring more automation into its call handling processes, partnering with artificial intelligence expert VKY.

It is also partnering with a ‘near shore’ contact centre to compliment its contact centres in Arbroath and Hull.

Theresa stresses the company remains committed to Arbroath.

She adds: “We quickly accepted we were going to have to become more flexible and more agile in our delivery.

Theresa Lawson, ESP Group chief executive. Image: ESP Group.

“We had to create a three-year transformational plan and deliver it within a year. I’m pleased to say we are well on the way to delivering these goals.

“We continue to deliver customer service excellence while delivering sustainable growth in the company and adding values to the communities we operate in.”

Journeycall decisions during Covid

Theresa also reflected on how the company continued to operate throughout Covid.

The number of enquiries received in Arbroath fell as much as 90% at times during lockdown as the number of people using public transport reduced.

She added: “Our business changed overnight – we didn’t have a home working solution, we had to create one. We did that in 10 days.

“Covid was almost a simpler life. We needed to keep our people safe and our business operational.

“Little did we know that was going to be the least of the challenges ahead of us.”

Some redundancies were made in 2020 but the company has since been successful at winning new contracts, including a £3.8 million Network Rail contract and a Transport for London extension.

Courier Business Conference 2023

Theresa will outline how she has adapted to a series of business challenges at the Courier Business Conference, held in association with Henderson Loggie, later this month.

The event, which has the theme of survive and thrive, is held over the course of a morning on March 27 at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

Other speakers at the event include ShortList founder and The Apprentice star Mike Soutar, Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links and John Reid, the former manager of Michelin Dundee.

Tickets can be purchased at thecourierbusinessconference.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Nearly half of people have put off vehicle repairs due to rising living costs, according to a survey (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Nearly half of people ‘have put off vehicle repairs because of cost-of-living’
NEU members rallied outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay (PA)
Teachers rally outside Welsh Parliament over pay and conditions
Some of the tasty products at the new Stephens drive-thru in Leven. Image: Stephens.
Stephens: New Leven drive-thru bakery open for business
Katie Phinn has been hailed an inspiration for her work with deaf children. Image: Skills Development Scotland.
'Inspirational' deaf Dundee teenager nominated for top award
Tapping into the millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices that are set to be connected to the UK’s electricity grid could save up to £4.7 billion a year by the end of this decade, Ofgem said (PA)
Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds
CRH is valued at over £30 billion (Philip Toscano/PA)
Building materials firm CRH set to move London listing to New York
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson criticises Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland
In Europe, the Stella Artois and Budweiser maker saw revenues increase by double-digits as it benefited from the recovery of demand from pubs (David Parry/PA)
Stella Artois brewer AB InBev sells less beer despite World Cup
The recent wave of train strikes has helped National Express more than triple annual profits as passengers have switched to buses and coaches to avoid rail disruption.
National Express sees annual profits soar higher amid boost from rail strikes
Hundreds of thousands more potentially unsafe vehicles could remain on UK roads this month because their owners cannot afford an MOT, a motoring company has warned (Liam McBurney/PA)
Warning over surge in vehicles without an MOT as drivers ‘cannot afford tests’

Most Read

1
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
A man has died and another is in hospital after the fire. Image: Stewart Cowper.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who 'gave as good…
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Former Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' event in…
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping…
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee - and was…
Police have sealed off Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police seal off Dundee street amid ongoing incident

Editor's Picks

Most Commented