Campaigners hail ‘game-changer’ in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures

Scotland’s access charity has tabled a “game-changing” development in the row over Fife level crossing closures.

Scotways has confirmed its records show three crossings over the new Levenmouth rail link are public rights of way.

And it has pledged to support protestors as their campaign against Network Rail’s closure plan gather pace.

Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth has now called on the rail company to get round the table with campaigners and others in the hope of reaching an agreement.

The SNP MSP said: “If we take this down the legal route it could take years and prove costly.

“Let’s try to get a solution to this.”

Network Rail has confirmed it is open to talks.

Funding must be found to keep rights of way open

Several groups, including cyclists, ramblers, community councils and rail campaigners attended a second public meeting to discuss the issue last week.

It followed a picnic protest against the closure last year and a petition signed by 1,200 people.

The groups said the news from Scotways was “a game-changer”.

Ms Gilruth, who also attended, is Scotland’s transport minister but responsibility for Levenmouth rail link lies with Scottish Green MSP Patrick Harvie.

She said funding must be found to keep rights of way open.

“Everybody is of the view they don’t want this to detract from what is a very positive project for Levenmouth,” she said.

“We need to find a way forward and sort out the issue around accessibility.”

The time to resolve this is now

She added: “Network Rail said they can put in a footbridge at Doubledykes but it’s not in the spec for the rail link.”

The MSP said the time to resolve the situation was now, before the Leven to Thornton line opens next year.

“There is a £10 million fund along with the railway to support active travel,” she said.

“That money has been earmarked for the Levenmouth area.

“But let’s get Network Rail, Patrick Harvie and Fife Council round a table to discuss if some of it could be used for this.

“If anything, the strength of feeling is growing.”

Network Rail ‘open to discussing level crossing closures’

Gavin Harrower, who started the petition, is a member of the Muckyriderz cycling group.

He welcomed the step forward, adding: “This is a challenge to people unilaterally making decisions that interfere with the public’s rights.

“If it’s not challenged it gives them carte blanche to do it elsewhere in Scotland too.”

Network Rail says the three Fife crossings were extinguished as public rights of way in 1984.

However, the company is open to discussions and has no objection to installing bridges – if funding can be found elsewhere.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Network Rail has no objection to a bridge at any practical or appropriate location on the route and we are open to discussing this with a range of local partners and stakeholders to assess if there is funding available or an appetite to take this forward.”