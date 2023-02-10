Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife politicians urged to back level crossing closure protest as public meeting announced

By Claire Warrender
February 10 2023, 5.57am Updated: February 10 2023, 1.11pm
Doubledykes level crossing
Doubledykes crossing will close when Levenmouth rail link opens.

Protesters have challenged local politicians to back their growing campaign against the closure of Fife level crossings.

Several groups have penned a joint open letter to councillors and MSPs urging them to support the retention of Doubledykes crossing and two others.

It comes ahead of a second public meeting organised to discuss the issue later this month.

The Doubledykes level crossing campaign gathers pace
Walkers and cyclists have been told they can no longer use Doubledykes level crossing.

Network Rail has earmarked the three crossings for closure once the new Levenmouth rail link opens next year.

But angry campaigners say they are well used by walkers and cyclists.

And they fear their loss could result in the long-awaited railway having a negative impact on the Glenrothes area.

The letter says Doubledykes level crossing forms part of an ancient route between Wemyss Castle and Falkland Palace.

And closing it would mean being left with a “road to nowhere”.

‘We need you to work to prevent these closures’

The letter is signed by representatives of six community organisations  – Coaltown of Wemyss Community Council, Thornton Community Council, Markinch Heritage Group, Glenrothes Ramblers, Muckyriderz Cycling Club and the Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

It has gone to all Glenrothes and Levenmouth councillors, as well as to Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth and MP Peter Grant.

Green MSP Patrick Harvie, Scottish Government Minister for active travel, is also included.

Scottish Green party co-leader Patrick Harvie, who has responsibility for the Levenmouth project. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Harvie also has responsibility for the Levenmouth rail project.

The letter says: “We ask now that you, our politicians, get behind us.

“We need you to work to prevent these closures and ensure that safe crossings are provided and retained at Doubledykes, Tullybreck and Waulkmill for generations to come.”

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition against the level crossing closures.

And around 70 attended a public protest meeting in January.

Campaigners say they were not consulted and have called for a change of heart.

The crossings serviced the original Leven to Thornton railway line, which closed in the 1960s.

No level crossings included in Levenmouth rail link design

The letter adds: “Doubledykes crossing was opened in 1863 for the convenience and security of the public.

“Network Rail must not be allowed to close it in 2023 for the convenience of an easy job.”

The politicians have also been invited to the public meeting on February 23.

Also invited are Network Rail, Transport Scotland and the Office of Road and Rail.

Network Rail has confirmed no crossings were included in the design for the Levenmouth rail link.

Work has begun on the new Levenmouth railway line. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

A spokesman said this was for “very well established and widely accepted safety reasons”.

He added: “While we appreciate the feelings of a small number of people around Thornton, it is important to be clear that a range of organisations involved in the project have not deemed it appropriate to have a bridge crossing at this point – in particular those involved in developing plans for the active travel networks locally.

“Agencies have been scoped and funded to deliver the active travel route enhancements associated with the rail link project, but none have proposed a bridge at this location.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting at Thornton Pensioners’ Hut, Memorial Park, Thornton.

It takes place on February 23 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

