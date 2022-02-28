Journeycall: Angus firm wins major £3.8 million Network Rail contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath firm Journeycall has a won a major £3.8 million three-year contract to run the Network Rail national contact centre.

The contract will see Journeycall manage the contract centre and helpdesk service.

The Hull contact centre is the primary point of contact for Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railway network in Great Britain.

The Angus firm will deliver this contract in a newly-created satellite contact centre in Hull.

Journeycall is transferring the existing Network Rail team – currently based in Hull – to a new space in the city.

The team will deal with an average of more than 6,000 contact requests each week.

Meanwhile the firm said it is “actively recruiting” for new staff at its Angus base.

Journeycall boss welcomes ‘significant’ contract win

Theresa Slevin, group chief executive of Journeycall’s owner, the ESP Group said: “This is significant contract win for us, and one that we’re incredibly proud to be working on.

“It is an exciting time for the business as the Network Rail National contact centre is enabling us to expand south of the border into Hull and increase our service offerings.

“Network Rail’s core objective of ‘putting passengers first’ aligns perfectly with our own ethos.

“We are committed to ensuring that every contact we have with passengers and customers provides a positive experience.”

Ms Slevin said the team is “extremely well-prepared” to manage the work.

She said additional training has begun and the team is looking forward to getting started early next year.

Journeycall badly affected by Covid

The Arbroath firm counts Transport for London, Abellio, Stagecoach and Transport for Greater Manchester among its customers.

It was badly hit by the pandemic, with an estimated decline in people using public transport as high as 85% in summer 2020.

It made two rounds of job cuts, with 70 staff made redundant.

Sales fell from £100 million pre-Covid to £4.8m in the year to July 2021.

In June 2021, Journeycall said it was starting to recruit again and won several major contracts.

Sarah Sanders is head of contact and community engagement for Network Rail.

She said: “Having visited their Arbroath operation and spent time with the leadership team we are optimistic that the service we provide to our customers will be even better than ever before.”