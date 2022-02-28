Journeycall: Angus firm wins major £3.8 million Network Rail contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Journeycall: Angus firm wins major £3.8 million Network Rail contract

By Gavin Harper
February 28 2022, 6.43am Updated: February 28 2022, 8.54am
Journeycall in Arbroath.
Journeycall in Arbroath.

Arbroath firm Journeycall has a won a major £3.8 million three-year contract to run the Network Rail national contact centre.

The contract will see Journeycall manage the contract centre and helpdesk service.

The Hull contact centre is the primary point of contact for Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railway network in Great Britain.

The Angus firm will deliver this contract in a newly-created satellite contact centre in Hull.

Journeycall is transferring the existing Network Rail team – currently based in Hull –  to a new space in the city.

The team will deal with an average of more than 6,000 contact requests each week.

Meanwhile the firm said it is “actively recruiting” for new staff at its Angus base.

Journeycall boss welcomes ‘significant’ contract win

Theresa Slevin, group chief executive of Journeycall’s owner, the ESP Group said: “This is significant contract win for us, and one that we’re incredibly proud to be working on.

“It is an exciting time for the business as the Network Rail National contact centre is enabling us to expand south of the border into Hull and increase our service offerings.

“Network Rail’s core objective of ‘putting passengers first’ aligns perfectly with our own ethos.

Theresa Slevin, group chief executive of Journeycall’s owner, the ESP Group.

“We are committed to ensuring that every contact we have with passengers and customers provides a positive experience.”

Ms Slevin said the team is “extremely well-prepared” to manage the work.

She said additional training has begun and the team is looking forward to getting started early next year.

Journeycall badly affected by Covid

The Arbroath firm counts Transport for London, Abellio, Stagecoach and Transport for Greater Manchester among its customers.

It was badly hit by the pandemic, with an estimated decline in people using public transport as high as 85% in summer 2020.

Journeycall staff at its base in Arbroath. Picture taken 2019.

It made two rounds of job cuts, with 70 staff made redundant.

Sales fell from £100 million pre-Covid to £4.8m in the year to July 2021.

In June 2021, Journeycall said it was starting to recruit again and won several major contracts.

Sarah Sanders is head of contact and community engagement for Network Rail.

She said: “Having visited their Arbroath operation and spent time with the leadership team we are optimistic that the service we provide to our customers will be even better than ever before.”

