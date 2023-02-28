Dundee ‘sighting’ of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee ‘sighting’ of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago

By Poppy Watson
February 28 2023, 12.33pm
Keith Woodburn has been missing for more than 30 years. Image: Cumbria Police
Police searching for a man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago have revealed a possible sighting in Dundee.

Keith Woodburn, who would now be 58, was last seen by family members in the summer of 1989.

He was reported missing in February 1990 while he was living in Barrow-in-Furness.

However, he spent the majority of his life in Ulverston in the Lake District.

Police reopened the cold case earlier this month, appealing for information in Aberdeen – where he was reportedly seen at some point between September 1993 and early 1995.

Renewed appeal led to new reported sighting in Dundee

That appeal has generated information of a reported sighting in the Dundee area at some point between 2005 and 2006 – more than a decade on from the previous last reported sighting of Mr Woodburn.

Officers are now urging anyone in the city with information about Mr Woodburn to come forward.

They are also appealing directly to Mr Woodburn to come forward and confirm he is safe and well.

Cumbria Police have widened their appeal to the Dundee area. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Doug Marshall, a police staff senior investigating officer at Cumbria Constabulary, said: “First of all we would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeal, which has led to information of Mr Woodburn being sighted in the Dundee area in the mid-2000s.

“We are therefore asking people in the Dundee area to report any information they have about Mr Woodburn.

“Our priority remains to establish if he is safe and find answers for his family.”

Police say the image used of Mr Woodburn was taken some time before he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.

