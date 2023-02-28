Dundee ‘sighting’ of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching for a man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago have revealed a possible sighting in Dundee.

Keith Woodburn, who would now be 58, was last seen by family members in the summer of 1989.

He was reported missing in February 1990 while he was living in Barrow-in-Furness.

However, he spent the majority of his life in Ulverston in the Lake District.

Police reopened the cold case earlier this month, appealing for information in Aberdeen – where he was reportedly seen at some point between September 1993 and early 1995.

Renewed appeal led to new reported sighting in Dundee

That appeal has generated information of a reported sighting in the Dundee area at some point between 2005 and 2006 – more than a decade on from the previous last reported sighting of Mr Woodburn.

Officers are now urging anyone in the city with information about Mr Woodburn to come forward.

They are also appealing directly to Mr Woodburn to come forward and confirm he is safe and well.

Doug Marshall, a police staff senior investigating officer at Cumbria Constabulary, said: “First of all we would like to thank everyone who has shared our appeal, which has led to information of Mr Woodburn being sighted in the Dundee area in the mid-2000s.

“We are therefore asking people in the Dundee area to report any information they have about Mr Woodburn.

“Our priority remains to establish if he is safe and find answers for his family.”

Police say the image used of Mr Woodburn was taken some time before he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Mr Woodburn’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.