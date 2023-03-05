Tom Lang looking beyond Rangers tie as Raith Rovers star suffers first defeat of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Lang looking beyond Rangers tie as Raith Rovers star suffers first defeat of the season

By Craig Cairns
March 5 2023, 10.28pm
Lang said Rovers were easy to beat. Image: SNS.
Lang said Rovers were easy to beat. Image: SNS.

Tom Lang was proudly handed the captaincy ahead of Raith Rovers’ trip to Firhill.

It was not the outcome he would have wanted as Rovers put in a rare poor performance in a 3-0 defeat.

To be fair to big defender, it was his first defeat of the season.

Lang missed the start of the campaign as he recovered from a long-term absence due to a knee injury.

The 25-year-old made his return in the SPFL Trust Trophy win versus Morton before sitting out the next match against Arbroath.

Tom Lang congratulates Andy McNeil his saved penalties versus Morton. Image: SNS.

Since starting the subsequent draw with Morton he has been part of the team that then went 14 matches without defeat.

All good things come to an end

The run was always going to end at some point but the manner of the defeat is what bothered the players most.

“For the first 25 minutes I thought it was a pretty even game. Then it’s a poor goal to concede,” said Lang.

“It wasn’t good enough as a team collectively. I thought we were off it today, all over the park.

“It’s disappointing because we’ve been on a decent run and being hard to beat.

“I thought it was the complete opposite of that – we were far too easy to beat.

“We want to put it behind us quickly and move on – there are some big games coming up in the league now.”

It’s noticeable that Lang’s mind jumped ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers.

The Rovers players will be aware a repeat of that performance could mean a long afternoon at Ibrox but, regardless of the outcome on Sunday, Lang’s mind is on the bread and butter that follows.

Still believing

“We’re looking more at the league,” he said.

“We’ve got three home games coming up now in the league and they’re the ones we need to get some points in if we’ve got any chance of play-offs.

“We won’t stop believing but we will need to get our heads down and focus and try and get that play-off spot.

Lang is eyeing the upcoming run of home fixtures. Image: SNS.

“But results like Saturday can’t happen. We need to make sure it’s a one-off.”

Thistle were ruthless as Scott Tiffoney’s brace and Brian Graham’s tap-in made it a comfortable afternoon for the Jags.

Lang was disappointed with how easily he and the rest of the Rovers team surrendered.

“We need to forget about it, look back at the goes quickly and move on as a team and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he added.

“Maybe we’ve not been playing great every week on that run.

“But in nine times out of 10 in those games, I think we’ve been really hard to beat and getting results – maybe picking up a point in some games where we might not deserve to.”

