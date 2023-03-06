Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural areas

The SNP leadership hopeful wants to establish a new Scottish body for house building
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 6 2023, 12.01am
Photo of Adele Merson
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes speaks with director Neil Sutherland during her visit to MAKAR Limited, a company that designs and constructs sustainable homes, while on the campaign trail in Inverness. Image: PA.

Kate Forbes says investment must be targeted towards building more homes in remote and rural areas in a bid to tackle housing shortages.

The finance secretary, who is bidding to become the new first minister, says affordable housing is under “immense pressure” in Scotland.

She added the problem is “particularly acute” in remote and rural parts of Scotland due to a high density of holiday homes.

If elected, Ms Forbes has pledged to:

  • Establish a new Scottish body for house building tasked with creating thousands of homes for purchase and rent every year.
  • Give local councils new powers to implement a council tax surcharge on empty second homes.
  • Identifying more land in key areas that can be built on.
  • Target further investment specifically for remote and rural areas.

Affordable housing pressures

Ms Forbes said: “Affordable housing is under immense pressure in Scotland.

“Despite the SNP’s track record of building thousands of homes since 2007, many young families can’t afford a warm, safe home.

“This is particularly acute in rural and remote parts of Scotland where there is a high density of holiday homes.

“As first minister I would focus on identifying more land in key areas that can be built on, offering councils the option of implementing a council tax surcharge on empty second homes and targeting further investment specifically for rural and remote areas.”

She continued: “I would like to see a new body for house building in Scotland, tasked with further developing house building capacity and acting as an agent for change.

“It could build houses for both rent and sale; it could act as an agent for expanding construction skills apprenticeships to tackle skills shortages.

“In other words it could be a central feature of supply chains in Scotland able to respond to changing needs.”

Humza Yousaf speaking at an SNP leadership hustings at Eden Court, Inverness on Saturday. Imaege: PA.

She is not the first candidate to stress the importance of ensuring housing stock is available in remote and rural areas.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has committed to buying up empty rural homes so he can give them to NHS staff and police officers if he becomes the next first minister.

The leadership hopeful outlined his plan last week for tackling a key worker shortage in more remote areas by spending £25 million of government funding.

He also wants to increase council tax rates on second homes to increase the number of homes being used all year round.

Ms Forbes, Mr Yousaf and former government minister Ash Regan, will take part in the fifth in a series of SNP member hustings in Dumfries at 7pm on Monday.

It comes ahead of the candidates facing off in the first televised hustings being aired on STV on Tuesday at 9pm.

