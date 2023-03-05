3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s men suffer defeat ahead of huge Scottish Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s men suffer defeat ahead of huge Scottish Cup tie

By Craig Cairns
March 5 2023, 1.33pm
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers lost for the first time since the start of December in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

The Firhill side won the game through devastating spells on either side of half-time in which ScottTiffoney scored twice and Brian Graham scored the other.

It was a reminder that this team still has a long way to go under Ian Murray, who has left with just six substitutes after team captain Scott Brown and striker Isma Goncalves were ruled out.

Scott Brown was missing through injury. Photo: SNS.

Next up for Raith is Rangers in the Scottish Cup before they turn their attention back to the league.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Saturday’s defeat.

Scott Brown’s absence

Losing Brown was a major blow for the Rovers boss.

The box-to-box midfielder has been one of the standouts of the season and has started every league match since hobbling off versus Hamilton early in the campaign.

Scott Brown’s minutes in the Championship this season (Saturday’s match not included).

After his move to midfield there was a noticeable improvement and that along with the return of Brad Spencer to fitness has been a key area of Murray’s 4-2-3-1.

Brown also started in all four SPFL Trust Trophy games, all four League Cup matches and the three Scottish Cup ties.

Scott Brown’s appearance in all competitions this season. Image: Transfermarkt.

The 28-year-old went over on his ankle in training last Tuesday with no one near him, though Murray said after Saturday’s match that it wasn’t as bad as first feared – he is a major doubt for Ibrox.

Thin squad

With Brown and Goncalves missing, Murray was back to having a depleted bench – a recurring issue this season.

Two of those subs were left-backs and one of those – Grieg Young – was one of two teenage defenders alongside Adam Masson. Another was goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

The ball didn’t stick with William Akio – chosen to lead the line – in the first half and he was replaced early in the second half by Lewis Vaughan, who has just returned from injury.

Vaughan made his return from injury. Image: SNS

Vaughan and Scott McGill – the latter still short on minutes – were the only two players available from the bench to affect the game in forward areas.

The left-sided Kieran Ngwenya ended the game at right-back.

Unbeaten run ends

The Rovers boss said the result could act as “a wake-up call” to his players who lost for the first time in 15 matches.

Progression in the cup competitions have been a welcome reward but the league form hasn’t been good enough in recent times.

Raith’s recent results and upcoming fixtures in the Championship. Image: Soccerway.

Murray is targeting maximum points in the upcoming run of home fixtures.

Before that there is the small matter of Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday where a much better performance will be required.

