3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s men suffer defeat ahead of huge Scottish Cup tie

Raith Rovers lost for the first time since the start of December in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship.

The Firhill side won the game through devastating spells on either side of half-time in which ScottTiffoney scored twice and Brian Graham scored the other.

It was a reminder that this team still has a long way to go under Ian Murray, who has left with just six substitutes after team captain Scott Brown and striker Isma Goncalves were ruled out.

Next up for Raith is Rangers in the Scottish Cup before they turn their attention back to the league.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from Saturday’s defeat.

Scott Brown’s absence

Losing Brown was a major blow for the Rovers boss.

The box-to-box midfielder has been one of the standouts of the season and has started every league match since hobbling off versus Hamilton early in the campaign.

After his move to midfield there was a noticeable improvement and that along with the return of Brad Spencer to fitness has been a key area of Murray’s 4-2-3-1.

Brown also started in all four SPFL Trust Trophy games, all four League Cup matches and the three Scottish Cup ties.

The 28-year-old went over on his ankle in training last Tuesday with no one near him, though Murray said after Saturday’s match that it wasn’t as bad as first feared – he is a major doubt for Ibrox.

Thin squad

With Brown and Goncalves missing, Murray was back to having a depleted bench – a recurring issue this season.

Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as unbeaten run comes to abrupt end https://t.co/TqbwUZkiSu pic.twitter.com/D2oPTOWr8O — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 4, 2023

Two of those subs were left-backs and one of those – Grieg Young – was one of two teenage defenders alongside Adam Masson. Another was goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.

The ball didn’t stick with William Akio – chosen to lead the line – in the first half and he was replaced early in the second half by Lewis Vaughan, who has just returned from injury.

Vaughan and Scott McGill – the latter still short on minutes – were the only two players available from the bench to affect the game in forward areas.

The left-sided Kieran Ngwenya ended the game at right-back.

Unbeaten run ends

The Rovers boss said the result could act as “a wake-up call” to his players who lost for the first time in 15 matches.

Progression in the cup competitions have been a welcome reward but the league form hasn’t been good enough in recent times.

Murray is targeting maximum points in the upcoming run of home fixtures.

Before that there is the small matter of Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday where a much better performance will be required.