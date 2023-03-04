Ian Murray says Raith Rovers were ‘sloppy’ and ‘got what they deserved’ in comprehensive defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray said Raith Rovers got were not good enough and deserving of their 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle.

Rovers sill have a chance to reach the play-offs but must take as many points as possible from a run of home matches in the Scottish Championship once next week’s Scottish Cup tie with Rangers is out of the way.

Rovers were second best for most of Saturday’s defeat as a double from Scott Tiffoney and another from Brian Graham gave Kris Doolan the “absolutely perfect” start to his reign as permanent boss.

There was a period early in the game when Raith gave as good as they got but Thistle’s excellent play either side of half-time won the match.

“I felt we got was we deserved out the game, which was nothing,” said a disappointed Murray.

‘We didn’t look comfortable’

“I thought for 20 minutes we did alright. They got a foothold on us, which doesn’t happen to us very often.

“But overall we didn’t we didn’t create enough. We didn’t defend properly, we didn’t match midfield runners.

“We were sloppy with the ball our quality was poor.

“We didn’t get our full-backs high enough or get our midfielders on the ball.

“It was a very difficult pitch for us to play our game, as well. We didn’t look comfortable on it.

“But when you’re not comfortable, you just get nice and tight and go long if you need to.

“I think the problem in the first half was the ball was that the ball was coming back to us too quickly.”

Murray was hampered without captain Scott Brown after he injured his ankle in training.

The good news is that it’s not as bad as first feared and there is an outside chance he will be fit for the trip to Ibrox next weekend.

Isma Goncalves also missed out after feeling a tweak in his groin on Friday morning.

One of those days

Rovers’ day was summed up when second-half substitute Lewis Vaughan missed a penalty and goalkeeper David Mitchell made an excellent stop from Liam Dick’s attempt from the rebound.

Not that it would have had an impact on the outcome of the match.

It brought to an end a 14-match unbeaten run for Murray’s side.

“Sometimes it’s the best thing you can do – you need a wake-up call,” said the Rovers boss.

“We need to acknowledge what the boys have done – it’s the longesi unbeaten run on 30 years.

“They’re in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, they’re in the final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“But it doesn’t make today any easier. Today was really poor from us – but these days have been few and far between.”

Thistle manager Doolan said the day was “absolutely perfect”.

“I don’t think I could have asked for anything more than that,” he added.

“Great performance, score great goals and obviously keep a clean sheet and other results going our way as well.”