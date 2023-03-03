Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in ‘massive game’ as Raith Rovers push for Championship play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in ‘massive game’ as Raith Rovers push for Championship play-offs

By Craig Cairns
March 3 2023, 5.52pm
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.
Vaughan has missed the last few matches due to a hamstring injury. Image: SNS.

Lewis Vaughan says a result at Firhill on Saturday is vital to Raith Rovers’ push for the Scottish Championship play-offs.

Partick Thistle are in fifth, five points and one place ahead of Rovers just outside of the congested play-off positions.

Raith missed the chance to leapfrog Thistle – who on Friday was confirmed Kris Doolan as their permanent boss after impressing as caretaker – last weekend and the Jags won their game in hand midweek at Dundee.

Rovers are unbeaten in 14 but too many draws in the league see them slightly lagging behind the sides above.

“They got a good result against Dundee midweek,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. It will be a tough game, it’s always tough going to Thistle. They’ve got real quality.

“We’ve got to go get a result if we are going to push for the play-offs, so it’s a massive game for the club – massive game for the boys to play in.

Play-off ambition

“I think the play-offs have to be the aim. A club like this should be pushing in and around the play-offs.

“We’re unbeaten in 14, we need to turn some of those draws into wins. Hopefully we can do that on Saturday and get the three points.”

Vaughan is available for selection again after picking up a hamstring injury in the win at Arbroath last month.

Gullan and Vaughan have missed recent matches due to injury. Image: SNS.

Jamie Gullan was taken off at the same time with the same injury but remains on the sidelines but Ethan Ross is back in training.

Vaughan completed most of Tuesday’s training session before taking part in the full double session on Thursday.

He now has increased competition after the signings of forwards William Akio and Isma Goncalves as the club prepares for a huge month.

“Everyone will know with hamstrings it’s not something you can risk,” added Vaughan.

“Especially with my history, so I just have to manage myself and watch what I’m doing.

“I probably could have pushed it to you back last week but just we played on the safe side with a few important games coming up.

Lewis Vaughan and Ian Murray at training. Image: SNS.

“You can see the impact [Akio and Goncalves] have had so far. We’re still missing Jamie Gullan but there is plenty competition there. It can only be a healthy thing.”

Now in his 11th year at Stark’s Park, Vaughan will be rewarded with a testimonial this summer.

No opponent or official date has been confirmed yet for the fixture but a golf day and a sportsman dinner have been arranged.

