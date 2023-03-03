Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in ‘massive game’ as Raith Rovers push for Championship play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Vaughan says a result at Firhill on Saturday is vital to Raith Rovers’ push for the Scottish Championship play-offs.

Partick Thistle are in fifth, five points and one place ahead of Rovers just outside of the congested play-off positions.

Raith missed the chance to leapfrog Thistle – who on Friday was confirmed Kris Doolan as their permanent boss after impressing as caretaker – last weekend and the Jags won their game in hand midweek at Dundee.

Rovers are unbeaten in 14 but too many draws in the league see them slightly lagging behind the sides above.

“They got a good result against Dundee midweek,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. It will be a tough game, it’s always tough going to Thistle. They’ve got real quality.

We are delighted to announce that Kris Doolan has been appointed as first team manager. Kris will take the managerial reigns on a full-time basis starting tomorrow against Raith Rovers – his first game in the dugout at Firhill. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) March 3, 2023

“We’ve got to go get a result if we are going to push for the play-offs, so it’s a massive game for the club – massive game for the boys to play in.

Play-off ambition

“I think the play-offs have to be the aim. A club like this should be pushing in and around the play-offs.

“We’re unbeaten in 14, we need to turn some of those draws into wins. Hopefully we can do that on Saturday and get the three points.”

Vaughan is available for selection again after picking up a hamstring injury in the win at Arbroath last month.

Jamie Gullan was taken off at the same time with the same injury but remains on the sidelines but Ethan Ross is back in training.

Vaughan completed most of Tuesday’s training session before taking part in the full double session on Thursday.

He now has increased competition after the signings of forwards William Akio and Isma Goncalves as the club prepares for a huge month.

“Everyone will know with hamstrings it’s not something you can risk,” added Vaughan.

“Especially with my history, so I just have to manage myself and watch what I’m doing.

“I probably could have pushed it to you back last week but just we played on the safe side with a few important games coming up.

“You can see the impact [Akio and Goncalves] have had so far. We’re still missing Jamie Gullan but there is plenty competition there. It can only be a healthy thing.”

Now in his 11th year at Stark’s Park, Vaughan will be rewarded with a testimonial this summer.

No opponent or official date has been confirmed yet for the fixture but a golf day and a sportsman dinner have been arranged.