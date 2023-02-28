Ian Murray on ‘subconscious’ effects on squad as Raith Rovers prepare for huge month of fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray on ‘subconscious’ effects on squad as Raith Rovers prepare for huge month of fixtures

By Craig Cairns
February 28 2023, 2.14pm Updated: February 28 2023, 8.51pm
Ian Murray still has players out but says his squad is healthier now. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray still has players out but says his squad is healthier now. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers face a potentially season-defining March with big games in both league and cup on the horizon.

Ian Murray’s side are on a run of 14 matches unbeaten but have seen too many draws in the league during that spell.

Rovers missed the chance to go above Partick Thistle and into fifth in the Scottish Championship in Friday night’s draw with Ayr United.

They will have another chance to get one up on Thistle this weekend when they travel to the West End of Glasgow.

A week later they will be back in Glasgow to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Brad Spencer and Jamie Gullan celebrate the Scottish Cup win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Then after hosting Cove Rangers, to finish off March, Rovers will again be in cup action as they attempt to continue their extraordinary record in the SPFL Trust Trophy in the final versus Hamilton.

One game at a time

Murray told Courier Sport that while their routine will largely be the same, it can’t help but have some effect on his squad.

“I think it will make a difference mentally, maybe subconsciously, for players,” he said.

“Stress levels when going to Ibrox, and things like that, are obviously different.

“The cup-final build-up and the buzz around that is going to be different as well.

Murray is preparing Rovers for some big matches. Image: SNS.

“But we’ll deal with that as it comes – for the moment we’re focusing on the next game.

Even though taking it game by game, the Rovers boss is aware that as next month becomes April he will be on a run of four consecutive home games in the Championship.

Raith Rovers’ upcoming fixtures. Image: Soccerway.

The outcome of that run will likely determine where in the table they will fight it out for the remainder of the season.

By the end of that run Murray could have winger Ethan Ross back who the week before last had an operation.

“He’s probably four or five weeks away if we’re lucky,” said the Raith manager.

“I’m not sure about Jamie Gullan, to be honest – we’ll have to assess him day by day.

“It’s kind of mixed at the moment, some days he’s OK, some days he’s not. It’s a wee bit concerning for us.

“He recovered for Motherwell, got through that game, we patched him up and then he started to feel it again.

Vaughan set to return

Lewis Vaughan just missed out [versus Ayr], he’ll hopefully train this week and be involved against Partick Thistle.

“We’ve got good players to come in, we’re looking in a stronger position than we were four or five weeks ago in terms of bodies. We just keep going.

“We need to get through this last game of the quarter [versus Thistle] and then really motor on with our home form.”

