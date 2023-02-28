Ian Murray on ‘subconscious’ effects on squad as Raith Rovers prepare for huge month of fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers face a potentially season-defining March with big games in both league and cup on the horizon.

Ian Murray’s side are on a run of 14 matches unbeaten but have seen too many draws in the league during that spell.

Rovers missed the chance to go above Partick Thistle and into fifth in the Scottish Championship in Friday night’s draw with Ayr United.

They will have another chance to get one up on Thistle this weekend when they travel to the West End of Glasgow.

A week later they will be back in Glasgow to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Then after hosting Cove Rangers, to finish off March, Rovers will again be in cup action as they attempt to continue their extraordinary record in the SPFL Trust Trophy in the final versus Hamilton.

One game at a time

Murray told Courier Sport that while their routine will largely be the same, it can’t help but have some effect on his squad.

“I think it will make a difference mentally, maybe subconsciously, for players,” he said.

“Stress levels when going to Ibrox, and things like that, are obviously different.

“The cup-final build-up and the buzz around that is going to be different as well.

“But we’ll deal with that as it comes – for the moment we’re focusing on the next game.

Even though taking it game by game, the Rovers boss is aware that as next month becomes April he will be on a run of four consecutive home games in the Championship.

The outcome of that run will likely determine where in the table they will fight it out for the remainder of the season.

By the end of that run Murray could have winger Ethan Ross back who the week before last had an operation.

“He’s probably four or five weeks away if we’re lucky,” said the Raith manager.

“I’m not sure about Jamie Gullan, to be honest – we’ll have to assess him day by day.

“It’s kind of mixed at the moment, some days he’s OK, some days he’s not. It’s a wee bit concerning for us.

📽️ @RaithRovers v @MotherwellFC Raith Rovers delivered the shock of the Fifth Round so far, defeating Motherwell to earn a place in the Quarter-Finals.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/x6EV64Ue7u — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) February 12, 2023

“He recovered for Motherwell, got through that game, we patched him up and then he started to feel it again.

Vaughan set to return

“Lewis Vaughan just missed out [versus Ayr], he’ll hopefully train this week and be involved against Partick Thistle.

“We’ve got good players to come in, we’re looking in a stronger position than we were four or five weeks ago in terms of bodies. We just keep going.

Raith Rovers’ Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that ‘could have ruined me’ https://t.co/nS7hHDKGDj pic.twitter.com/wuYvMWi8pn — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 25, 2023

“We need to get through this last game of the quarter [versus Thistle] and then really motor on with our home form.”