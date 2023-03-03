Humza Yousaf’s Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf says the Scottish Government has not been able to eradicate poverty in the most disadvantaged areas of Tayside and Fife – and pointed the blame at Westminster.

Mr Yousaf, the Dundee-based frontrunner to become the next first minister, was in Arbroath to set out his desire for Scottish independence if he wins the race.

He said the need for independence “has never been greater or more urgent” and vowed to start his leadership by ramping up the campaign to leave the UK.

‘We are blindfolded by Westminster’

Mr Yousaf said he was making his own declaration of independence in the Angus town where the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320.

That declaration was a letter to the Pope asking him the officially recognise Scotland’s independence and to acknowledge Robert the Bruce as Scotland’s lawful king.

Mr Yousaf said independence will help the most disadvantaged communities in the region as the Scottish Government would have direct control over its finances and social security system.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “Our hands are tied behind our backs and we are blindfolded by the Westminster budget cuts.

“With independence we would have the financial levers to tackle the system.

“Poverty is at the heart of ill health, housing challenges and substance abuse so it is a common thread we have to eradicate.”

However, he said he will represent those in these communities who disagree with his stance on independence.

He added: “I hope they see Nicola Sturgeon and whoever is the next first minister, is a first minister for everyone.

“I have no illusion that not everyone supports our political parties or our views on the constitution.

“But I will demonstrate very early into my leadership that I will be a first minister for all, not just SNP members or Yes members.

“I will govern for the entire country.”

Yousaf’s Arbroath declaration

In his plans for an independent Scotland he said he would ramp up the Yes campaign within the first week of being in the top job.

He said: “I would be the first one standing up to defend our parliament from a Westminster veto over our democratic institutions.”

He said regional assemblies would be set up immediately so SNP members can decide the path to independence and said the party needs to go doorstep-to-doorstep to convince people to vote for independence.

Mr Yousaf added: “Every single election we fight, including the next general election, must be fought on the issue of independence.

“We must demand our right to self-determination from whoever forms the next UK Government.”

He added he will publish further papers setting out the party’s vision for leaving the UK, and said they need to give a “compelling case” rather than just pointing out Westminster’s failings.

Mr Yousaf ended his declaration by saying: “If you trust me as our leader and your first minister, I will, with urgency, restart, reenergise and grow our Yes movement.

“I will work day and night to ensure we gain our independence.

“We owe nothing less to ourselves, to our children, and to those generations yet unborn.”