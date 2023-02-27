Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At the heart of the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon is how the next SNP leader will be best-placed to secure independence.

The first minister’s shock decision to quit left her own strategy in doubt and saw the party’s special conference to decide the matter postponed.

Backed into a corner, Ms Sturgeon argued the SNP should use the next Westminster election to pursue independence since a legal referendum has been blocked.

But there were doubts within the SNP’s ranks over the approach and some of her potential successors may change tack.

What was the first minister’s plan?

In November, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled Ms Sturgeon’s government could not hold a rerun of the 2014 referendum without Tory approval.

The SNP chief said her party would fight the next UK general election on independence alone. She called this a “de facto” referendum.

If parties in favour secured more than 50% of the vote then that would be taken as a mandate for ending the union.

The first minister had scheduled a one-day conference in Edinburgh for SNP members to decide whether this was the best path forward.

But Ms Sturgeon admitted it would be unfair to sway the party’s choice when she had doubts about continuing in her post.

What are the leadership candidates saying?

Dundee-based Humza Yousaf has been one of Ms Sturgeon’s most trusted allies and has pitched himself as the best candidate to continue her legacy.

However, he distanced himself from her referendum blueprint and has “concerns” about the approach.

Instead, frontrunner Mr Yousaf wants to build up support for independence so it becomes “politically impossible” for the UK Government to snub pleas for a vote.

SNP finance chief Kate Forbes wants to see a “reset” to the party’s independence strategy and has been cagey about committing to Ms Sturgeon’s election plan.

She said the next Westminster vote should be used to “maximise pressure” on the UK Government.

Outsider contender Ash Regan said a majority for anti-union parties in any election should be taken as an immediate mandate for independence.

What are Tayside politicians saying?

Perthshire SNP veteran Pete Wishart has been one of the most vocal proponents of a “de facto” referendum.

He maintained it is the best way forward and insisted the approach has strong support among members.

“I think it’s the only way to have this resolved,” Mr Wishart told The Courier. “There’s no other way to demonstrate that Scotland wants to be independent.”

But he admitted the approach isn’t perfect.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP said: “I have concerns about it. It’s not even the second best way to resolve the independence question.

“But we need something which will motivate our support. We’re going to be up against a reinvigorated Labour Party with a clear message to SNP supporters that they’re in a position to replace the Tories.

“If we can’t motivate our independence support we could be in significant trouble.”

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie said he had not made up his mind on Ms Sturgeon’s strategy, but admitted it was a “tactical risk”.

He told The Courier any push for exiting the union must be focused on actually delivering independence.

Mr Fairlie said: “We keep arguing about process. Any leadership campaign has to be about, how do we get over the line to be an independent country?”

What next for Ms Sturgeon’s strategy?

So far independence has taken a backseat in the SNP leadership race after Kate Forbes controversially admitted she would have voted against gay marriage.

Yet the question of how the party continues to push for their ultimate goal can be expected to dominate the contest.

The SNP’s postponed special March conference may be rescheduled after a new first minister is chosen on March 27, depending on who wins.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed a series of papers outlining her party’s plans for an independent Scotland had been put on pause.

While Ms Regan has formally endorsed fighting an election on leaving the UK, she has otherwise been critical of the outgoing first minister.

Heir apparent Mr Yousaf’s own doubts over his party chief’s strategy indicate a new direction can be expected from whoever is crowned SNP leader.

But if Ms Sturgeon’s successor rejects her “de facto” referendum, they will be immediately expected to present a viable alternative. That could prove a tough task.

Is it all academic anyway?

Any SNP approach geared towards leaving the union may be doomed to hit a dead-end while the UK Government remains determined to block a vote at all costs.

Tory Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said Ms Sturgeon’s successor should “drop the obsession” with independence and focus on governing.

In the midst of the cost-of-living emergency and NHS crisis, the new first minister may quickly find themselves bogged down by more pressing problems.