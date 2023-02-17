SNP ‘may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum’ after Nicola Sturgeon resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP ‘may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum’ after Nicola Sturgeon resignation

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart warned time may run out to use the next Westminster vote for that purpose by the time a successor is chosen as first minister.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 17 2023, 6.07pm Updated: February 17 2023, 7.32pm
Photo of Derek Healey
SNP bosses could turn the next Holyrood election into a de facto independence referendum following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon, according to a senior party figure.

He suggested the new SNP leader would instead be forced to look to the 2026 Scottish Parliament election to gauge public opinion.

A special conference to discuss whether to fight the General Election on independence alone has been postponed following Ms Sturgeon’s announcement.

Referendum dream ‘starting to die’

The party planned to meet in Edinburgh on March 19 to decide if the outgoing first minister’s preference for a “de facto” vote is still the best path forward.

But Ms Sturgeon’s departure from office means the upcoming leadership contest will take precedence instead, with the ballot to select her successor closing on March 27.

Mr Wishart: “I’m concerned that with the delay, the option of using a Westminster election as a de facto referendum is starting to die.

“You need at least a year to organise properly and I think we’re all expecting a General Election possibly in spring next year.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

“It just kicks it further down the line to possibly get to the position where we might not be able to use Westminster.

“And then, if we’re going to do a de facto referendum, it could be that only Holyrood is available to us.”

‘So much time lost’

Mr Wishart said he is “disappointed” the special conference has been postponed.

“The one thing that is at the heart of all the debates is what we’re going to do about trying to get independence,” he said.

“I think Nicola left us that space to determine a way forward unencumbered by a leader with a strong view.

Nicola Sturgeon announced she is quitting. Image: PA.

“I wish we had taken that opportunity.

“I understand why people thought it wasn’t the right thing to do but I think they’ve missed a trick doing things this way round.”

Mr Wishart said it is “still possible” there will be a timeline that will allow for a Westminster vote to be used but added: “I suspect we won’t have that option now.”

He added: “I think we’ve lost so much time and now the time where Westminster was an option for a de facto referendum may be lost to us”.

