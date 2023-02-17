SNP ‘may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum’ after Nicola Sturgeon resignation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP bosses could turn the next Holyrood election into a de facto independence referendum following the shock resignation of Nicola Sturgeon, according to a senior party figure.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart warned time may run out to use the next Westminster vote for that purpose by the time a successor is chosen as first minister.

He suggested the new SNP leader would instead be forced to look to the 2026 Scottish Parliament election to gauge public opinion.

A special conference to discuss whether to fight the General Election on independence alone has been postponed following Ms Sturgeon’s announcement.

Referendum dream ‘starting to die’

The party planned to meet in Edinburgh on March 19 to decide if the outgoing first minister’s preference for a “de facto” vote is still the best path forward.

But Ms Sturgeon’s departure from office means the upcoming leadership contest will take precedence instead, with the ballot to select her successor closing on March 27.

Mr Wishart: “I’m concerned that with the delay, the option of using a Westminster election as a de facto referendum is starting to die.

“You need at least a year to organise properly and I think we’re all expecting a General Election possibly in spring next year.

“It just kicks it further down the line to possibly get to the position where we might not be able to use Westminster.

“And then, if we’re going to do a de facto referendum, it could be that only Holyrood is available to us.”

‘So much time lost’

Mr Wishart said he is “disappointed” the special conference has been postponed.

“The one thing that is at the heart of all the debates is what we’re going to do about trying to get independence,” he said.

“I think Nicola left us that space to determine a way forward unencumbered by a leader with a strong view.

“I wish we had taken that opportunity.

“I understand why people thought it wasn’t the right thing to do but I think they’ve missed a trick doing things this way round.”

Mr Wishart said it is “still possible” there will be a timeline that will allow for a Westminster vote to be used but added: “I suspect we won’t have that option now.”

He added: “I think we’ve lost so much time and now the time where Westminster was an option for a de facto referendum may be lost to us”.