Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose

A hammer and tool bag are among items stolen from a parked car in Montrose.

Police are currently investigating the theft from a Volkswagen Golf that was parked in Carnegie Court, Mill Street.

The incident took place some time between 4.30pm on Saturday and 10.30pm on Sunday February 12.

Items that were stolen from the car include:

Black leather “Arco” tool bag

Blue Point socket set

Ball pein hammer with a wooden handle

A green and yellow grinder

A black Wi-fort sports watch

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A silver VW Golf parked in the street was entered and various items stolen.

“If you have any information that could help us, particularly if you have been offered any of these items for sale in the past few days, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Our reference is CR/19186/23.”