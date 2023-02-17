3 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten run going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten run going

By Craig Cairns
February 17 2023, 9.44pm
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.
Akio celebrates in style. Image: SNS.

“I want to knooooow, Willy Akio!” was belted out the Rovers support after their on-loan striker scored another important goal in their 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

The Ross County forward sparked the comeback in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final versus Dundee recently and sat out last weekend due to being cup-tied.

The substitute made it two goals in two though his strike came from a rebound after Calum Ferrie saved his second-half penalty – and extended the unbeaten run to 13.

Connor Shield had given the home side the lead with a lovely turn and finish just after half-time.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points after Raith’s 1-1 draw at Ochilview.

Isma watch

The Livingston loanee linked well considering he hasn’t spent much time with his teammates so far and he got involved a lot considering the lack of matches he’s had recently.

He had two efforts in the first half, both saved comfortably by Ferrie, although he did very well to work the chance for the latter opportunity.

Isma was involved in the best chance of the first half when he cross for Scott Brown but the captain shot first time but just wide of the far post.

He went on to win a free-kick early in the second half when he was maybe going through on goal and almost linked well with Sam Stanton for a chance before he was replaced by William Akio just before the hour mark.

Akio watch

Just when it looked like Rovers’ 12-match unbeaten run might come to an end they found a way back into the match.

Akio equalised for Rovers. Image: SNS.

Confusion made its way from the pitch to the stands when referee Craig Napier initially pointed to the spot after Ross Davidson’s challenge on Ryan Nolan given how far outside the box the Raith defender landed.

Akio stepped up and it was saved by Ferrie – but the rebound fell to the striker and he was soon away cartwheeling in celebration.

He was lively even beside his goal, adding spark to the attack and giving the Queen’s Park defenders more to think about with his darts in behind and by pulling out wide.

Before his equaliser his excellent wing play set up Scott Brown for an unmarked strike at goal.

Akio perhaps could have done better when a free header fell to him late in the second half.

Chance to climb the league

As a result of their recent success Rovers are facing another busy fixture schedule.

Either side of their trip to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup quarter-final there is a number of winnable games.

The unpredictable nature of the Championship means nothing is a given but it’s Ayr United at Stark’s Park next and Ian Murray’s men in good form at home.

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

They then travel to take on an out-of-sorts Partick Thistle before taking on Cove Rangers at home.

It’s a lot of fixtures with a tight squad but it is a chance for Rovers to pick up a decent number of points and hopefully climb the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises 'hunger and desrie' of 'erratic' goal hero William…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in pensive mood after his side's loss to Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton
Alex Mitchell had a choice between rowing and football. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell could have been a rowing star
Greenock's George Oakley (L) and Dundee's Ryan Sweeney scrap for possession at Cappielow. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee title charge stalled by gutsy Greenock Morton
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
PODCAST: All eyes on Tannadice as Mark Ogren jets in for high stakes Dundee…
Liam Fox has discussed life away from football. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on the cheerleader he can always rely on amid Dundee United struggles
Who are St Johnstone's Tannadice heroes? Images: SNS.
St Johnstone are the opponents on Dundee United Legends Day, here are 5 Perth…
Walking Down The Halbeath Road is a new play by Mike Gibb.
Walking Down The Halbeath Road: Dunfermline's triumphant and tragic season to be relived in…

Most Read

1
Marco Cavola died at Rossie Estate in 2019.
Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee
2
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure
3
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
4
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
5
Lennon Reilly has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland
Search launched for Dundee teenager, 15, missing for several days
6
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
2
7
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
8
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
9
The coffin of Barry Martin arrives on a fire engine outside St Giles' Cathedral. Image: PA
Barry Martin funeral: Fife firefighter given hero’s send off as thousands line Royal Mile
10
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s

More from The Courier

Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
SNP 'may be forced to wait until 2026 Holyrood election for de facto referendum'…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Scottish Labour party conference special
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented