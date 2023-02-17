3 Queen’s Park v Raith Rovers talking points as William Akio goal keeps unbeaten run going

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“I want to knooooow, Willy Akio!” was belted out the Rovers support after their on-loan striker scored another important goal in their 1-1 draw with Queen’s Park.

The Ross County forward sparked the comeback in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final versus Dundee recently and sat out last weekend due to being cup-tied.

The substitute made it two goals in two though his strike came from a rebound after Calum Ferrie saved his second-half penalty – and extended the unbeaten run to 13.

Connor Shield had given the home side the lead with a lovely turn and finish just after half-time.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points after Raith’s 1-1 draw at Ochilview.

Isma watch

The Livingston loanee linked well considering he hasn’t spent much time with his teammates so far and he got involved a lot considering the lack of matches he’s had recently.

He had two efforts in the first half, both saved comfortably by Ferrie, although he did very well to work the chance for the latter opportunity.

Isma was involved in the best chance of the first half when he cross for Scott Brown but the captain shot first time but just wide of the far post.

He went on to win a free-kick early in the second half when he was maybe going through on goal and almost linked well with Sam Stanton for a chance before he was replaced by William Akio just before the hour mark.

Akio watch

Just when it looked like Rovers’ 12-match unbeaten run might come to an end they found a way back into the match.

Confusion made its way from the pitch to the stands when referee Craig Napier initially pointed to the spot after Ross Davidson’s challenge on Ryan Nolan given how far outside the box the Raith defender landed.

Akio stepped up and it was saved by Ferrie – but the rebound fell to the striker and he was soon away cartwheeling in celebration.

He was lively even beside his goal, adding spark to the attack and giving the Queen’s Park defenders more to think about with his darts in behind and by pulling out wide.

Before his equaliser his excellent wing play set up Scott Brown for an unmarked strike at goal.

Akio perhaps could have done better when a free header fell to him late in the second half.

Chance to climb the league

As a result of their recent success Rovers are facing another busy fixture schedule.

Either side of their trip to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup quarter-final there is a number of winnable games.

The unpredictable nature of the Championship means nothing is a given but it’s Ayr United at Stark’s Park next and Ian Murray’s men in good form at home.

They then travel to take on an out-of-sorts Partick Thistle before taking on Cove Rangers at home.

It’s a lot of fixtures with a tight squad but it is a chance for Rovers to pick up a decent number of points and hopefully climb the table.