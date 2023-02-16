SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation

The party had planned to meet in Edinburgh on March 19 next month.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 16 2023, 9.46pm Updated: February 16 2023, 9.49pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon announced she will quit. Image: Shutterstock.

The SNP’s upcoming special conference to determine whether they will fight the next UK election on independence alone has been postponed following Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation.

The party planned to meet in Edinburgh on March 19 next month to decide if the outgoing first minister’s preference for a “de facto” vote on leaving the union was the best path forward.

But Ms Sturgeon’s departure from office means the upcoming SNP leadership contest will take precedence instead, with the ballot to select her successor closing on March 27.

SNP national secretary Lorna Finn said it would be “wrong” for the new first minister to be tied to the option chosen by party members at next month’s one-day conference.

During her resignation speech on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said it would be unfair for her to sway the party’s choice on how to pursue independence when she had severe doubts about continuing.

Nominations for the first minister’s replacement close on February 24, and voting for SNP members will then begin on March 12.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

It has been reported Dundee-based health secretary Humza Yousaf is “veering” towards entering the contest.

Finance chief Kate Forbes and former Westminster leader Angus Robertson are among the frontrunners who have been touted for the top job.

But neither has yet thrown their hat firmly in the ring.

We revealed Ms Sturgeon told some close friends she planned to step down, but kept stunned SNP ministers in the dark.

She told the nation: “Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now.”

Dundee locals who spoke to The Courier said they were “shocked” by her decision.

