Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary ‘veering’ towards bid to become next first minister

The 37-year-old has established himself as one of the SNP’s most recognisable figures and has been touted as a possible successor to Nicola Sturgeon.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 16 2023, 7.11pm Updated: February 16 2023, 7.30pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Dundee-based Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is reportedly “veering” towards entering the race to become the next first minister.

But a tumultuous few years in ministerial roles could put any leadership aspirations he may have in doubt.

But a tumultuous few years in ministerial roles could put any leadership aspirations he may have in doubt.

The Daily Record is reporting Mr Yousaf wants to be first minister and is poised to declare his candidacy.

Reports of ‘big name’ backing

The SNP MSP did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

But the paper quotes a friend of Mr Yousaf’s as saying: “Humza is veering that way.

“He has a lot of support from MPs and MSPs. Some big names.”

The individual goes on to say that Mr Yousaf’s 10 years in government would form part of his pitch to party members.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives an update MSPs on any changes to the Covid-19 restrictions in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, as Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf looks on. Picture date: Tuesday November 23, 2021.

“He would also be a unifying force,” the source says.

“Just as he has managed to get health unions round the table, he would bring the party together.”

Who is Humza Yousaf?

In 2011, Mr Yousaf became the youngest ever MSP when he was elected to Holyrood.

Barely a year later, he made history again as he became the SNP’s minister for Europe, making him the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold a government post.

Four years on he was given the transport brief by Nicola Sturgeon, and in 2018 took on his biggest job yet as justice chief.

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

After the SNP secured a record fourth straight election victory in 2021, Mr Yousaf was given the task of managing a health service still reeling from the Covid pandemic.

He has faced multiple calls to quit over NHS waiting times and other crises.

Failing upwards

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said it was “astounding” that Mr Yousaf “believes he should fail upward”.

“Incompetent doesn’t begin to cover Humza Yousaf – truly only a man could look at his record and apply for a promotion,” she said.

Other potential candidates, including Angus Robertson, John Swinney, Kate Forbes and Keith Brown, have remained tight-lipped.

Ash Regan is also believed to be mulling over a run, although she is yet to declare.

