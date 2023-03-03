Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at charity-run music project Big Noise Douglas say cuts to their funding are disproportionately targeting the children who need the most help and support.

The scheme teaches music to more than 550 children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primary schools in one of the most disadvantaged areas of Dundee.

But at last month’s budget, councillors agreed to stop their funding for the project, worth around £900,000 over three years.

Now Andy Thorn, head of Big Noise Douglas, says society has “done something wrong” by not giving the most disadvantaged youngsters a helping hand.

‘It’s the arts where we can aspire for more’

Speaking to The Courier’s Stooshie politics podcast, Mr Thorn said he completely understands councils have to make “really tough choices”.

But he warned society must be about more than providing basic services.

He said: “Obviously people need to be healthy, have enough food to eat and be in a safe home, but it’s the arts where we can escape and aspire for more.”

He said for many children music could be the one part of their day when they “feel safe and find the thing that makes them thrive”.

Mr Thorn added: “We know there is an attainment gap in Scotland.

“Children are not starting from the same point so we do need to target those kids who have the most to gain from programmes like ours.

“As a society we need to be comfortable with the fact we might need to put money and effort into helping kids who need that extra push because their peers that live in a different part of the city – only a few miles away – have a very different experience of life.

“If we are not willing to support those that need the support the most, then we have done something wrong.”

He also noted many of the children who have gone through the Big Noise programme have gone on to successful careers and have had opportunities they might otherwise not have had.

‘Big shock’ to the Douglas community

This comes after Labour and Conservative MSPs urged the Scottish Government to intervene on Dundee City Council’s decision to cut Big Noise Douglas’ funding.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra pointed out world-renowned musician Gustavo Dudamel from the Los Angeles Philharmonic had dubbed the music programme an “inspiration to the world”.

However, Culture Minister Neil Gray said the government would not step in as council budgets are autonomous.

Mr Thorn said it was a “huge shock” to the community and added it is now impossible to offer the same level of support with less money.

He added Big Noise Douglas had empowered the local community and helped them to find their voice in the past five years.