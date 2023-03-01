SNP Government refuses to step in and save ‘inspirational’ Big Noise Douglas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP Government refuses to step in and save ‘inspirational’ Big Noise Douglas

By Rachel Amery
March 1 2023, 4.06pm Updated: March 1 2023, 4.48pm
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The SNP’s culture chief is refusing to intervene with cash after charity-run music project Big Noise Douglas had its funding axed.

The scheme teaches music to over 50 children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primary schools in one of the most disadvantaged areas of the city.

Dundee city councillors voted to end financial support in last month’s budget meeting.

Despite the programme being hailed as an “inspiration to the world”, the Scottish Government says it will not step in to reverse the cut, worth £900,000 over three years.

Praise from ‘world-renowned’ LA musician

Parents pleaded for the funding to be saved, saying the cuts would be “devastating” and “heart-breaking” for the Douglas community.

A Big Noise Douglas rehearsal at Claypotts Castle Primary School. Image: Alan Richardson.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “This is vital, effective support to 1,250 of the most disadvantaged children in Scotland being swept away.

“The world-renowned Gustavo Dudamel of the Los Angeles Philharmonic said these programmes in Scotland have been an inspiration to the world and have planted seeds with millions of children everywhere.”

He then accused the SNP of having “culture only for the privileged few”.

In anticipation of the funding also being cut for Big Noise Torry in Aberdeen, Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden added: “I am disgusted with the SNP-Lib Dem administration at Aberdeen City Council axing the budget for Big Noise Torry, something in budgets I protected as the council leader for four years.”

Government refuses to step in

Culture Minister Neil Gray said the government will not step in, despite giving Sistema Scotland, the charity behind Big Noise Douglas, £1.1 million in 2022-23.

He said he acknowledges the project is helping to tackle child poverty levels in the city and said the cuts in Dundee are “concerning given the value of the work”.

Mr Gray added: “I must emphasise local authorities are accountable to the public who elect them and they have the financial freedom to operate independently.”

He continued to pass the blame onto local authorities who are “autonomous” from the SNP government when setting their budgets.

He added: “I don’t think it is for MSPs or government ministers to intervene on local government issues, a general principle most of us generally subscribe to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
From left is Heidi Bain, Oscar Dallas, Amelia Bain and Xander Dallas who are part of Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented