SNP Government refuses to step in and save ‘inspirational’ Big Noise Douglas

The SNP’s culture chief is refusing to intervene with cash after charity-run music project Big Noise Douglas had its funding axed.

The scheme teaches music to over 50 children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primary schools in one of the most disadvantaged areas of the city.

Dundee city councillors voted to end financial support in last month’s budget meeting.

Despite the programme being hailed as an “inspiration to the world”, the Scottish Government says it will not step in to reverse the cut, worth £900,000 over three years.

Praise from ‘world-renowned’ LA musician

Parents pleaded for the funding to be saved, saying the cuts would be “devastating” and “heart-breaking” for the Douglas community.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “This is vital, effective support to 1,250 of the most disadvantaged children in Scotland being swept away.

“The world-renowned Gustavo Dudamel of the Los Angeles Philharmonic said these programmes in Scotland have been an inspiration to the world and have planted seeds with millions of children everywhere.”

He then accused the SNP of having “culture only for the privileged few”.

In anticipation of the funding also being cut for Big Noise Torry in Aberdeen, Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden added: “I am disgusted with the SNP-Lib Dem administration at Aberdeen City Council axing the budget for Big Noise Torry, something in budgets I protected as the council leader for four years.”

Government refuses to step in

Culture Minister Neil Gray said the government will not step in, despite giving Sistema Scotland, the charity behind Big Noise Douglas, £1.1 million in 2022-23.

He said he acknowledges the project is helping to tackle child poverty levels in the city and said the cuts in Dundee are “concerning given the value of the work”.

Mr Gray added: “I must emphasise local authorities are accountable to the public who elect them and they have the financial freedom to operate independently.”

He continued to pass the blame onto local authorities who are “autonomous” from the SNP government when setting their budgets.

He added: “I don’t think it is for MSPs or government ministers to intervene on local government issues, a general principle most of us generally subscribe to.”