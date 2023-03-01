Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors

By Debbie Clarke
March 1 2023, 4.24pm Updated: March 1 2023, 5.28pm
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee has been given top gradings in a report following a visit by care inspectors.

The day care facility, which caters for 142 pre-school children, was given the ‘outstanding’ report card after Care Inspectorate representatives visited in January.

In evaluating the quality of the council nursery service provided at Woodlea Children’s Centre, inspectors used a six-point scale with one being unsatisfactory and six being excellent.

The Harefield Road centre scored sixes – the top grading – in all areas which included care, play and learning, education setting, leadership and the staff team.

The service was described as having ‘outstandingly high outcomes for children’.

Youngsters Eric Ristea and Reggie Verrall with staff member Connie Allan at Woodlea Children's Centre.
Key strengths noted by the inspectors included:

• Positive and nurturing attachments between staff and children
• Parents being welcomed for stay and play sessions
• Staff highly skilled and experienced in meeting the needs of all children
• Parents feeling well supported by the staff team
• Effective information sharing with parents.

Children and families at the heart of the service at Woodlea

The report said: “Children and families were at the heart of this service, which enabled staff to know children well and develop positive relationships with parents.

“A parent shared that ‘staff quickly built safe, trusting attachments that made my child feel safe and nurtured’.

Youngsters at play in Woodlea Children's Centre
“Children were encouraged to develop positive friendships with their peers and this was evident during discussions with children.”

Inspectors also noted that staff supported children with additional support needs.

And that they had developed their own skills and learning to use strategies and tools to
support children.

For example, there was consistent use of Makaton – a type of sign language – and visual aids to support children to achieve and progress.

Inspectors also praised the re-introduction of stay and play sessions aimed at  encouraging families to be a part of their child’s learning experiences.

Woodlea staff ‘passionate and enthusiastic’

The report also highlighted staff being passionate and enthusiastic about their ongoing professional development.

And that staff were readily available to speak to families at any time to share information and provide support.

It said: “Staff linked the training they had completed to further support their professional development.

“They confidently evaluated and reflected on the impact of this training to develop their practice.

“This had a positive impact on enhancing outcomes for children.

“A parent said, ‘the staff at Woodlea are truly amazing’.”

Top gradings at Woodlea Children’s Centre

Head teacher Laura Fraser is delighted to see Woodlea Children’s Centre achieve top gradings.

Youngster Lana Hards with staff member Shauni Milroy
She said: “I feel the report has highlighted and validated many aspects of our excellent practice.

“It is a real privilege to lead this team full of passionate educators who truly have the children’s interests at the centre of everything they do.”

Youngsters at play in the sand pit. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council children and families convener councillor Stewart Hunter added: “This report reflects on the hard work of the head teacher and staff at Woodlea Children’s Centre.

“The whole community connected with the centre will be really proud of what has been said by the inspectors about Woodlea.”

