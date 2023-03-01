Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee has been given top gradings in a report following a visit by care inspectors.

The day care facility, which caters for 142 pre-school children, was given the ‘outstanding’ report card after Care Inspectorate representatives visited in January.

In evaluating the quality of the council nursery service provided at Woodlea Children’s Centre, inspectors used a six-point scale with one being unsatisfactory and six being excellent.

The Harefield Road centre scored sixes – the top grading – in all areas which included care, play and learning, education setting, leadership and the staff team.

The service was described as having ‘outstandingly high outcomes for children’.

Key strengths noted by the inspectors included:

• Positive and nurturing attachments between staff and children

• Parents being welcomed for stay and play sessions

• Staff highly skilled and experienced in meeting the needs of all children

• Parents feeling well supported by the staff team

• Effective information sharing with parents.

Children and families at the heart of the service at Woodlea

The report said: “Children and families were at the heart of this service, which enabled staff to know children well and develop positive relationships with parents.

“A parent shared that ‘staff quickly built safe, trusting attachments that made my child feel safe and nurtured’.

“Children were encouraged to develop positive friendships with their peers and this was evident during discussions with children.”

Inspectors also noted that staff supported children with additional support needs.

And that they had developed their own skills and learning to use strategies and tools to

support children.

For example, there was consistent use of Makaton – a type of sign language – and visual aids to support children to achieve and progress.

Inspectors also praised the re-introduction of stay and play sessions aimed at encouraging families to be a part of their child’s learning experiences.

Woodlea staff ‘passionate and enthusiastic’

The report also highlighted staff being passionate and enthusiastic about their ongoing professional development.

And that staff were readily available to speak to families at any time to share information and provide support.

It said: “Staff linked the training they had completed to further support their professional development.

“They confidently evaluated and reflected on the impact of this training to develop their practice.

“This had a positive impact on enhancing outcomes for children.

“A parent said, ‘the staff at Woodlea are truly amazing’.”

Top gradings at Woodlea Children’s Centre

Head teacher Laura Fraser is delighted to see Woodlea Children’s Centre achieve top gradings.

She said: “I feel the report has highlighted and validated many aspects of our excellent practice.

“It is a real privilege to lead this team full of passionate educators who truly have the children’s interests at the centre of everything they do.”

Dundee City Council children and families convener councillor Stewart Hunter added: “This report reflects on the hard work of the head teacher and staff at Woodlea Children’s Centre.

“The whole community connected with the centre will be really proud of what has been said by the inspectors about Woodlea.”