Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold ‘audience with’ in Perth

Former Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings will talk about their lives and careers when they host an audience with-type event in Perth.

The Battle of Hastings event at Perth Concert Hall on the evening of Thursday March 9 will see the Hastings brothers give a “revealing insight” into their playing days and how rugby has changed over the decades from their predominantly amateur-era careers.

The event will be held ahead of Scotland’s forthcoming Six Nations clash with Ireland.

How did the event come about?

“We were approached by Floodlight Entertainment to get involved in this,” said Scott.

“It just gave us an opportunity to perhaps go out to the fan base away from the traditional strongholds of the Central Belt and come up to Perth and just extoll the kind of virtues that we had of the game.

“But also to offer our reflections on the modern game and what it means for this current crop of players to play for their country.”

Scott, now 58, was Scotland’s most-capped player when he retired from international rugby.

He played for Edinburgh District and Edinburgh Rugby, and at amateur level, he played for Watsonians.

At international level, he was a full back when capped by Scotland Schools.

He received a Scotland ‘B’ camp against ‘Italy B’ in 1985 when he played at full back.

He then won 65 full senior caps at centre for Scotland from 1986 to 1997.

Both Scott and his older brother Gavin won their first full senior cap for Scotland on January 17, 1986, against France.

He also played for the British Lions.

Gavin, now 60, a fullback, was also one of the outstanding players of his generation, winning 61 caps for Scotland, including 20 as captain.

He played for Watsonians, London Scottish, Cambridge University and the British Lions.

He twice toured with the British and Irish Lions – to Australia in 1989 and as captain on the 1993 tour to New Zealand.

What was it like playing beside brother?

Scott said it was “kind of unique” to play alongside his brother for Scotland.

He was playing for Edinburgh when Gavin was playing for the Anglo-Scots.

They played against each other and at one point were competing for the same Scotland jersey.

But when Scott moved into the centre position, and Gavin became full back, this paved the way for them both to be selected.

Scott said he hopes the Perth event will be a “fun” evening.

They also hope to reflect on where the game of rugby is and what sport means to them.

They’ve represented their country throughout the world, and want to inspire others.

Scott and Gavin played in the amateur era which meant they had to juggle their day jobs alongside international rugby.

Scott worked for an advertising agency while Gavin was a quantity surveyor in his early career, moving into sports management and sponsorship. They ran an events agency for many years.

Scott signed professionally for about 1.5 years towards the end of his career after rugby went professional in 1995. More recently he’s found a career in media.

“The Perth event is going to be a warm and intimate environment,” said Scott.

“The fact that we are in the thrust of the Six Nations allows us to chat about sport in an open and fun way.”

Ticket details

Battle of Hastings, Perth Concert Hall, Thursday March 9, 7:30pm. Ticket price: £33.50 (inc £2.50 booking fee per ticket) VIP Meet And Greet add-on: £45. Visit: perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/battle-of-hastings-214402