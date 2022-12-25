Tom Lang opens up on long road back from injury and the Raith Rovers teammate ‘vital’ to his recovery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Lang said Raith Rovers were “superb” during his long-term rehabilitation from injury.

The defender made his first start since February on Friday night versus Morton where opened the scoring.

Their lead was doubled by Aidan Connolly before Morton levelled before half-time in a 2-2 draw.

The defender made his first appearance, from the bench, versus the same opponents two weeks before in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The 25-year-old had an operation on his left anterior cruciate ligament in March.

“The club was superb, they got the operation sorted for me,” said Lang.

‘Vital’ support

“Stu [Stewart Duff] the physio looked after me every day. He would always pick me up whenever I was down.

“Lewis Vaughan was injured at the same time as me. He was vital throughout it.

“The management team was relaxed with me and letting me get on with it, it helped me massively.

“I’m feeling good now, I’m feeling back to normal again.

“It was a long rehab. The first couple of months were the toughest, not being able to do much.

“After that, to be honest, you just set yourself goals each month and tick them off until you’re back playing.

“Any time I had any problems, other than Stu, [Vaughan] was probably the first man to go to, to ask him if everything was normal sometimes.

“He’s obviously had a terrible time with it.

“He was perfect for me, to help me out throughout my injury and support me all the time and know what he’s talking about.”

Relief

Lang was happy on a personal level but expressed disappointment at Friday’s result.

Rovers sit in midtable after a run of five league matches without a win – though they have, in that time, progressed in two cup competitions.

“It’s such a relief to be back,” said Lang.

“Obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t pick up the three points. It was a tough game, they’ve done well this season.

“It was two poor goals to concede – we’re very disappointed about that, we’ll have to look over those goals.

“But we took our two goals well and I thought we were going to nick it at the end.

On his goal that stood, he added: “I’m not sure who got the last touch but I’m claiming it.

“[Goalkeeper coach] Robbie Thomson does our set-pieces and he told us to put the ball on top of the keeper and attack the keeper.

“I was happy to play a part in the second goal as well.”