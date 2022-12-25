Tom Lang opens up on long road back from injury and the Raith Rovers teammate ‘vital’ to his recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Lang opens up on long road back from injury and the Raith Rovers teammate ‘vital’ to his recovery

By Craig Cairns
December 25 2022, 5.00pm
Tom Lang made his first start since February. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang made his first start since February. Image: SNS.

Tom Lang said Raith Rovers were “superb” during his long-term rehabilitation from injury.

The defender made his first start since February on Friday night versus Morton where opened the scoring.

Their lead was doubled by Aidan Connolly before Morton levelled before half-time in a 2-2 draw.

The defender made his first appearance, from the bench, versus the same opponents two weeks before in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The 25-year-old had an operation on his left anterior cruciate ligament in March.

“The club was superb, they got the operation sorted for me,” said Lang.

‘Vital’ support

“Stu [Stewart Duff] the physio looked after me every day. He would always pick me up whenever I was down.

Lewis Vaughan was injured at the same time as me. He was vital throughout it.

Lewis Vaughan was there to help. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“The management team was relaxed with me and letting me get on with it, it helped me massively.

“I’m feeling good now, I’m feeling back to normal again.

“It was a long rehab. The first couple of months were the toughest, not being able to do much.

“After that, to be honest, you just set yourself goals each month and tick them off until you’re back playing.

“Any time I had any problems, other than Stu, [Vaughan] was probably the first man to go to, to ask him if everything was normal sometimes.

“He’s obviously had a terrible time with it.

“He was perfect for me, to help me out throughout my injury and support me all the time and know what he’s talking about.”

Relief

Lang was happy on a personal level but expressed disappointment at Friday’s result.

Rovers sit in midtable after a run of five league matches without a win – though they have, in that time, progressed in two cup competitions.

“It’s such a relief to be back,” said Lang.

“Obviously I’m disappointed we didn’t pick up the three points. It was a tough game, they’ve done well this season.

“It was two poor goals to concede – we’re very disappointed about that, we’ll have to look over those goals.

“But we took our two goals well and I thought we were going to nick it at the end.

Lang had the ball in the net versus Morton before his opening goal against Morton.

Lang’s disallowed goal:

On his goal that stood, he added: “I’m not sure who got the last touch but I’m claiming it.

“[Goalkeeper coach] Robbie Thomson does our set-pieces and he told us to put the ball on top of the keeper and attack the keeper.

Lang’s goal:

“I was happy to play a part in the second goal as well.”

