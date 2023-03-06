Player of the month gong at back of Kyle Benedictus’ mind as he focuses on Dunfermline’s crunch game against Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus has said his team must block out the noise when they take on Falkirk on Tuesday night.

Both sides are in excellent form going into this top-of-the-table clash, with the Bairns looking to narrow the gap at the top of League One to two points.

The fixture will be the highest-attended league match at KDM Group East End Park since 2013.

Benedictus, on being awarded the League One player of the month award for February, said Dunfermline will take encouragement from their “complete performance” against Alloa at the weekend.

“That can only give you confidence going into tomorrow’s game,” he added.

Same again

“Hopefully we come out and play the same way: a fast start and hopefully we come away with the three points.

“As players we need to not play the occasion, we need to go out and do what we’ve been doing, which is get three points.

“It just shows you how big a game it is. Both teams are going very well, both teams are on very good runs.

“Both are playing with confidence, so it should be a cracking game for anyone watching.

“We want to make sure we send our fans home happy.”

The Pars have led League One for most of the way yet this is their first player award of the season.

Benedictus was happy for the recognition but stressed that the good performances have been as a collective.

“It’s nice to pick up any award,” said the 31-year-old.

“It’s special for me and I also need to thank my teammates as well. I couldn’t get it without them. It’s a team effort.

“It’s the first one I’ve had in a while. I had a couple before when I was younger.

“It’s nice to get the award but it’s at the back of my mind.

“We’ve got 10 games left, it’s been a good season so far and it will hopefully get better.”

Surprised

Manager James McPake added that Benedictus is “everything you’d want in a captain”.

“He manages the dressing room for you,” he said.

“I’m delighted for him, I’m just surprised that it has taken until the end of February before one of our players to get it.

“When it is a defender in particular it is more important as a team.

“It’s great for Bene individually, I would not take that away, but I think when a defender gets it shows how well the team has done.”