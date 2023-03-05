4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead of key Falkirk clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline made sure they kept Falkirk at arm’s length in the battle for League One with a comfortable victory over Alloa Athletic.

With Falkirk easily disposing of Peterhead it means the gap remains at five points going into Tuesday night’s crucial match.

Chris Hamilton and substitute Kevin O’Hara got the goals in the third league win from three versus Brian Rice’s side this season.

There were a few casualties though, with Aaron Comrie requiring stitches after he was taken off and Craig Wighton removed in the second half with a shoulder complaint.

Nikolay Todorov, who missed out with a virus, and Josh Edwards after he picked up an ankle knock sat out after being ruled out ahead of the game.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the Pars’ 2-0 win.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler

Kane Ritchie-Hosler had to wait for first-team opportunities – and has been in and out of the team since – but he put in his best performance yet in this man-of-the-match display.

He has played in holding midfield, at wingback and as a winger – playing in the latter two in Saturday’s win.

He effortlessly skipped past his man time and time again, always looking up to see what’s available to him and sending in inviting crosses – including for O’Hara’s goal.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/vdOf7VTQSo — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 5, 2023

Even in the final minutes of the game he was winning the ball in the right-back area before driving forward and starting an attack.

If he keeps this up he will be the main threat Falkirk will need to be wary of.

Formation changes

Manager James McPake started with a back three and tried to keep the shape when Comrie was taken off in the first half.

That meant Kyle Macdonald coming on at left wingback and Ewan Otoo – who had started on the left – going to right-back.

Not long after – with Alloa having one of two decent spells in the game – Otoo was brought over to left-back and Macdonald to the right in a back four.

Whether intentional or not, it allowed Ritchie-Hosler to get even further forward and cause even more mayhem.

Paul McGowan

You could see he hadn’t had much football when he made his debut at Queen of the South but this substitute appearance was more like the Paul McGowan that the manager wants.

He replaced Chris Mochrie in midfield with 16 minutes to go and showed the calmness in possession he is known for, with his trademark twists and turns while looking for a teammate.

The Falkirk game may come too quickly for the 35-year-old’s first start for Dunfermline but his composure may be needed at some point.

All set-up for the big one

While Falkirk were demolishing Peterhead with a rampant second-half performance there was a quiet confidence to the way the Pars went about their business.

Many league matches this season have had frustrating periods within them – not so on Saturday.

It was especially impressive given the first-half disruption when Comrie picked up his injury – and that was after two key players were ruled out before the game in Edwards and Todorov.

Both sides are on great form and in a very good place going into what is shaping up to be a huge night under the lights at KDM Group East End Park.