Police appealing for information after crossbow fired at car in Fife

By Matteo Bell
March 5 2023, 4.58pm Updated: March 5 2023, 6.37pm
The arrow was fired into a car on Loch Leven Terrace. Image: Google Maps/Shutterstock.
Police are appealing for information after what is believed to be a crossbow was fired at a car in Fife.

The car was parked on Loch Leven Terrace in Lochore when the incident took place.

While no known witnesses saw the crossbow being fired, an arrow was found embedded in the car’s passenger side door.

Officers believe it was fired between 6pm and 11pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information on the incident and have asked members of the public who may have seen something to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We received a report of an arrow being found in the door of a parked, unoccupied car and are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances.

“We’d ask anyone with information, or who may have been in the Loch Leven Terrace area on Saturday evening, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 4085 of 4 March.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

