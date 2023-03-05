Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government was warned of “growing concerns” about safety risks at recycling centres seven months before a fatal fire in Perth, The Courier can reveal.

Worries about fire safety at recycling facilities were first raised in Holyrood in July 2022.

North East MSP Maurice Golden questioned the Scottish Government on the issue following a large-scale inferno at an Aberdeen plant.

He had asked whether the Scottish Government would instruct the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), who regulate waste facilities, to carry out safety checks.

Lorna Slater, the minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity, refused to commit to this but said lessons would be learned.

Now, Mr Golden is asking the government to set out exactly what changes have been made in the seven months since he first raised the issue.

One man was killed and another injured in an explosion and large-scale fire on Tuesday February 28 at Shore Recycling Centre in Perth.

More than 200-tonnes of scrap material was involved in the fire.

An investigation into site safety at the facility is already underway, with four fires reported there since 2021.

Maurice Golden told The Courier: “There has been growing concern about the number of fires breaking out at recycling plants.

“After one in Aberdeen last summer, I asked Lorna Slater in parliament if the Scottish Government intended to instruct Sepa to carry out a review of fire safety measures at these facilities.

Government ‘must set out lessons learned’

“There was no firm answer, but she did say lessons would be learned from previous incidents.

“It’s therefore important that the Scottish Government sets out what lessons were indeed learned, and what action took place between then and the tragic fire we saw in Perth last week.”

Sepa says it cannot comment further until the investigation is complete.

A spokesperson said: “Sepa officers are working closely with partner agencies and were on site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the situation.

“An investigation is underway, and we will be unable to comment further until this is concluded.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In parliament last week, the First Minister extended her deepest sympathies to the family of the individual who, sadly, passed away following the fire at the Shore Recycling plant in Perth.

“She also put on record her gratitude to the fire service and all who worked at the scene of the fire.

“The fire service confirmed that previous incidents resulted in on-site fire safety measures being reviewed.

“It initiated a joint investigation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and Police Scotland.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further until that investigation has been concluded.

“The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) will continue to work with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, local authorities and public health authorities, to address fire risk in the waste industry and support the Waste Industry Safety and Health Forum.”