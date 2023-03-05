Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Concerns over recycling centre safety raised months before fatal Perth explosion

By Alasdair Clark
March 5 2023, 5.06pm Updated: March 5 2023, 5.15pm
Perth recycling centre fire
A man died in the fire at the recycling premises in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.

The Scottish Government was warned of “growing concerns” about safety risks at recycling centres seven months before a fatal fire in Perth, The Courier can reveal.

Worries about fire safety at recycling facilities were first raised in Holyrood in July 2022.

North East MSP Maurice Golden questioned the Scottish Government on the issue following a large-scale inferno at an Aberdeen plant.

He had asked whether the Scottish Government would instruct the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), who regulate waste facilities, to carry out safety checks.

Lorna Slater, the minister for green skills, circular economy and biodiversity, refused to commit to this but said lessons would be learned.

North East MSP, Maurice Golden first shared concerns in November 2022. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock.

Now, Mr Golden is asking the government to set out exactly what changes have been made in the seven months since he first raised the issue.

One man was killed and another injured in an explosion and large-scale fire on Tuesday February 28 at Shore Recycling Centre in Perth.

More than 200-tonnes of scrap material was involved in the fire.

An investigation into site safety at the facility is already underway, with four fires reported there since 2021.

The MSPs questions were prompted after a fire at an Aberdeen recycling facility in July 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Maurice Golden told The Courier: “There has been growing concern about the number of fires breaking out at recycling plants.

“After one in Aberdeen last summer, I asked Lorna Slater in parliament if the Scottish Government intended to instruct Sepa to carry out a review of fire safety measures at these facilities.

Government ‘must set out lessons learned’

“There was no firm answer, but she did say lessons would be learned from previous incidents.

“It’s therefore important that the Scottish Government sets out what lessons were indeed learned, and what action took place between then and the tragic fire we saw in Perth last week.”

Sepa says it cannot comment further until the investigation is complete.

A probe into the fire is underway. Image: Stuart Cowper.

A spokesperson said: “Sepa officers are working closely with partner agencies and were on site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the situation.

“An investigation is underway, and we will be unable to comment further until this is concluded.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In parliament last week, the First Minister extended her deepest sympathies to the family of the individual who, sadly, passed away following the fire at the Shore Recycling plant in Perth.

“She also put on record her gratitude to the fire service and all who worked at the scene of the fire.

“The fire service confirmed that previous incidents resulted in on-site fire safety measures being reviewed.

“It initiated a joint investigation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and Police Scotland.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further until that investigation has been concluded.

“The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) will continue to work with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, local authorities and public health authorities, to address fire risk in the waste industry and support the Waste Industry Safety and Health Forum.”

Tags

Conversation

