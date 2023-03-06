Perth tot who had hour-long seizure reunited with paramedics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth tot has been reunited with the paramedics who went to her aid as she suffered the “worst and longest” seizure of her life.

Joanne and Ross McKain were forced to call 999 in October after daughter Penney, who was 15 months old at the time, took unwell.

Penney has Dravet syndrome – a severe form of epilepsy that causes prolonged seizures.

On the night in question, Penney had been having a seizure for more 30 minutes.

Crieff-based Scottish Ambulance Service paramedic crew Kerry Sweeney and Scott Denny were called to the family’s home and took the tot to hospital.

Penney suffered ‘worst and longest’ seizure

Joanne said: “On this occasion, my daughter’s seizure was still going after 30 minutes.

“When Kerry and Scott arrived, it felt like a weight had been lifted.

“Kerry listened to everything I said about Dravet as it’s a rare condition.

“This was the worst and longest seizure Penney has had.”

The youngster was taken to Ninewells in Dundee and was an hour into her seizure when she was handed over to hospital staff.

Now Penney and her parents have met with Kerry and Scott to thank them in person.

Joanne said: “They were an incredible team.

“They made a terrible and scary situation manageable and the amount of care and compassion, and actual love shown to us that day was amazing.

“We’ve had many ambulance crews here and they’ve all been fantastic but that day was different and will forever stand out for us.

“It just seemed like more than a job, Penney wasn’t just another number.”

‘Penney was important to us’

Kerry said: “Its been great to come back and see Penney, her vibrant personality is just amazing.

“It was lovely to hear the feedback from Penney’s parents.

“At the end of the day, we were just doing our job, but Penney was important to us and we wanted to give her the best care we could.”