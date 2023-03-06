Burnside Primary: ‘Storm Otto ripped our Carnoustie school roof off but couldn’t keep us out of class’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Burnside Primary: ‘Storm Otto ripped our Carnoustie school roof off but couldn’t keep us out of class’

By Cheryl Peebles
March 6 2023, 6.00pm Updated: March 7 2023, 8.33am
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

When Storm Otto ripped part of its roof off parents feared Burnside Primary School could be shut for weeks or even months.

But after only one week closed children were back at lessons in the Carnoustie school, thanks to the remarkable efforts of staff and contractors.

While it may take many months more for the school to be fully repaired, makeshift classrooms in the gym hall, storage and meeting rooms and the nursery have allowed pupils to return much quicker than anticipated.

Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
A large section of Burnside Primary School’s roof was ripped off by the February 17 storm. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

We visited Burnside Primary School to find out how staff pulled out the stops to get pupils back lightning quick and how children are settling into their new learning environments.

Burnside Primary building safe for occupation

Contractors have made the school building safe for occupation.

But a large section of the upper floor remains out-of-bounds meaning both P7 classes have moved into the gym hall.

Pupil Emily Simpson told us: “They did a lot of work just to get us back into school so we can still do learning.”

The P7 gym hall classroom. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Desks and chairs, a library and even their break-out area have been shifted into the hall, and pupils have had a say in how their super classroom is set out.

Lara Findlay said: “I love how it is because it’s way more spacious and we get to see our friends from other classes.

“They [the teachers] did a lot; we do realise how much they did to get us back in.”

Pupils have adapted to their revamped school after Storm Otto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Both P1 classes are enjoying lessons in the large nursery, with nursery children having temporarily relocated to Carnoustie Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

But William Leslie told us he was “sad” to see pictures of the damage to Burnside Primary School from Storm Otto.

P1 pupils including (from left) Taylor Willet, Seb Robertson, William Leslie and Mollie Low have moved into the nursery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Creating makeshift classrooms at Burnside

Along the corridor in a classroom fashioned from two general purpose rooms, are P4 pupils.

Lucy Jones told us she was surprised by how quickly the school reopened.

She said: “It was way quicker than I expected.”

P4 pupils including (from left) Mara McSkimming, Chloe Waghorn, Fergus McNaughton and Lucy Jones have also shifted into a makeshift classroom. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Once head teacher Jackie Goodwin came up with a plan to rejig the school and get everyone back in, staff, including teachers, office staff and janitors, rolled up their sleeves to put it into action.

Teacher Cullean Kennedy said: “Regardless of what you taught or what area of the school you worked in, we all worked together as we always do.”

Mrs Goodwin described her initial “shock” at the storm damage but said: “I have an amazing staff. They just got stuck in.”

Head teacher Jackie Goodwin, pictured with P4 pupils (from left) Breeana Clubb, Mia Wilson, Atholl Coutts, Evan Watkins and Joey Fyffe, is proud of how her staff and pupils have responded to the havoc wreaked by Storm Otto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The children, she said, were brilliant when they returned.

“It was lovely to see them back.

“I went round all the classes and talked to the children about our expectations, because we are a school partially in a building site now.

“The P7s were able to help set up the classroom, not initially, but tweak it as they have gone along so they have felt fully involved.”

Although the timescale for getting back to normal is out of her hands, Mrs Goodwin said: “We’ll make the best of it, which is what we do in Burnside.”

Investigations are continuing

Investigations are continuing into the failure of the roof to withstand the storm.

A temporary fix is being designed to protect the fabric of the building and allow full use to be restored until permanent repair can be made.

The PPP school was built by Robertson Construction for Angus Council and opened in 2008.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
'Significant reduction' in exams in Scottish schools proposed in qualifications review
Poppy Findlay in her costume for World Book Day 2023.
Our World Book Day competition winner is Poppy Findlay, 4, from Broughty Ferry
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
World Book Day 2023 in pictures as Tayside kids celebrate reading with incredible costumes
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for 'strong relationships' but told to improve attainment and…
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children

Most Read

1
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues
Burnside Primary School has been transformed to adapt to Storm Otto damage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Scone residents given heated throws that can keep them warm for 30p a night

Editor's Picks

Most Commented