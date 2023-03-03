‘Great gift’ to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says ‘fearless and forthright’ BBC journalist Lyse Doucet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Britain’s best known international journalists has received a prestigious award from the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in Perth.

BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet received the Mungo Park Medal in recognition of her role as one of the most outstanding frontline broadcast journalists of the past few decades.

Lyse has been displaying determination, persistence, patience, integrity, empathy and perhaps above all a stubborn sense of belief in what is right in a career spanning more than 30 years.

However, over the past year, she has become best known for her reporting from the frontlines in Ukraine.

Importance of media

Accepting the award at Perth Library on Thursday night where she also gave a sold-out RSGS talk, Lyse said: “It is a great gift to be awarded this distinction which honours the legendary Scottish explorer Mungo Park.

“My own travels also began in West Africa; I share his affection for a region of such striking beauty and stunning cultures including heart-warming hospitality.

“Were he alive today, I am sure he would celebrate, as we all do, the wonderful richness of stories being told by Africans themselves.”

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson highlighted the important and powerful role of media.

One of the hardest things in the world is to tell truth to power, or to ask people to explain their grief.

Yet journalists make a career out of it, and, when done with integrity it is one of the most powerful tools there is.

But he pointed out it takes immense focus, and a wilful disregard for journalists’ own safety – especially when at the front line of a war or natural disaster.

Mr Robinson said: “Anyone who has witnessed the censorship and recent treatment of journalists in Russia or Iran, the Philippines, Turkey and many others besides, will surely recognise the absolute value of free media.

“Journalists do not always get the praise they deserve, and yet surely everyone would recognise the absolute value of free media.”

Who was Mungo Park?

The event in Perth Library saw Lyse interviewed by geographer Dr Vanessa Collingridge.

The Mungo Park Medal has been awarded intermittently since 1930, ‘for an outstanding contribution to geographical knowledge through exploration or adventure in potentially hazardous physical or social environments.’

It is named after one of Scotland’s most famous explorers, who’s endeavours focused on west Africa, the region in which Lyse began her journalistic career.

Since then, Lyse has reported for the BBC from many of the world’s geographical and political ‘hotspots’.

Messages of congratulations

Messages of congratulations at the award were also sent by other high profile correspondents.

Lindsey Hilsum, of Channel 4, said: “Lyse and I are journalistic twins: she was BBC West Africa Correspondent while I was BBC East Africa correspondent.

“Her West Africa experience makes the Mungo Park Medal especially fitting.

“Lyse is well known around the globe, for both her TV and radio reporting, and for her penetrating interviews with world leaders.

“Her grilling is gentle yet so effective that her subjects don’t feel the heat until they’re already burning.

“She gets results by persistence not aggression.

The depth of her humanity shows in the relationships she forges through her reporting.

“In 2021, as American forces precipitously withdrew from Afghanistan, so many Afghans called Lyse in fear for their lives, she set aside several hours a day to help them find asylum or at least way out.

“I admire her tremendously as a journalist, and am proud to call her a friend.”

Previous medallist and BBC colleague Jeremy Bowen added his congratulations, describing the award as “a fine recognition for a fine globetrotting correspondent.”

Meanwhile, Professor Ken Muir, vice chairman of RSGS, was delighted to welcome her as a Fellow and Medallist of RSGS.

‘Fearless and forthright’

He added: “Lyse’s reports always convey so vividly, yet so calmly, her warmth in humanity, however terrible the sights she witnesses.

“How she retains such compassion and modesty in light of all she has witnessed is remarkable and speaks to her resilience and strength, evidenced also by the number of other charities and causes she has supported over her career.

“Lyse’s fearless and forthright reporting from many of the world’s conflict and disaster areas has not only extended our geographical knowledge of the world; it has also enhanced our understanding of the actions humanity needs to take to survive and thrive in a world that is increasingly difficult to navigate.”