Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Broughty Ferry

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Broughty Ferry.

The collision took place on Queen Street, near Broughty Ferry Library, at 1.30pm on Friday.

The woman’s condition has not been confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said traffic was backed up in the area as police dealt with the incident, but the road has since been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Friday, police were called to the Queen Street area of Broughty Ferry, following a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian.

“The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”