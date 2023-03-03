Humza Yousaf brands SNP colleague John Nicolson’s comments ‘racially insensitive’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First minister hopeful Humza Yousaf branded John Nicolson MP’s comments in a now deleted Twitter video “racially insensitive”.

Mr Nicolson, the SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, posted a video on Twitter showing him getting his makeup done ahead of appearing on BBC Debate Night in Fife.

He said politicians should never apply their own makeup before a TV appearance because when they do “they go a bit overly brown, they tend to tandoori themselves”.

He deleted the video after criticism from the Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Yousaf, who was in Arbroath as part of his SNP leadership campaign, said he is sure Mr Nicolson will “apologise” for his comment.

‘It was right he deleted the video’

Mr Yousaf, who was the first South Asian and the first Muslim cabinet minister in the Scottish Government, said the comments from his fellow party member were “insensitive”.

He was in Arbroath to emphasise his support for Scottish independence as part of his campaign to be the next first minister when he said: “I have known John Nicolson for a number of years and he very passionately believes in equality.

“But what he said was racially insensitive and he should listen to people of colour who say that to him.

“It was right he deleted the video and I am sure he will apologise for that.”

‘Offensive stereotype’

On Thursday, Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, the first Indian Sikh to be elected to the Scottish Parliament, said: “I can’t believe John Nicolson thought this ignorant racial slur was remotely appropriate.

“To use the term tandoori in relation to brown skin colour is grossly offensive.

“The subtext is clear – brown people eat curry.

“It’s an offensive stereotype that I’d hoped we’d left behind in the 1970s, yet here we have a supposedly ‘progressive’ politician using it in 2023.”

Ms Gosal also called on the Perthshire MP to publicly apologise.

On Friday afternoon, Mr Nicolson wrote on social media: “A number of newspapers are running online pieces about a light hearted comment I made the other night before I went on to ‘Debate Night’.

“I’d really no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings. My apologies to those who felt hurt.”