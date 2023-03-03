Humza Yousaf brands SNP colleague John Nicolson’s comments ‘racially insensitive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf brands SNP colleague John Nicolson’s comments ‘racially insensitive’

By Rachel Amery
March 3 2023, 2.57pm Updated: March 3 2023, 5.55pm
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.

First minister hopeful Humza Yousaf branded John Nicolson MP’s comments in a now deleted Twitter video “racially insensitive”.

Mr Nicolson, the SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, posted a video on Twitter showing him getting his makeup done ahead of appearing on BBC Debate Night in Fife.

He said politicians should never apply their own makeup before a TV appearance because when they do “they go a bit overly brown, they tend to tandoori themselves”.

He deleted the video after criticism from the Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Yousaf, who was in Arbroath as part of his SNP leadership campaign, said he is sure Mr Nicolson will “apologise” for his comment.

‘It was right he deleted the video’

Mr Yousaf, who was the first South Asian and the first Muslim cabinet minister in the Scottish Government, said the comments from his fellow party member were “insensitive”.

He was in Arbroath to emphasise his support for Scottish independence as part of his campaign to be the next first minister when he said: “I have known John Nicolson for a number of years and he very passionately believes in equality.

Mr Nicolson’s Twitter post.

“But what he said was racially insensitive and he should listen to people of colour who say that to him.

“It was right he deleted the video and I am sure he will apologise for that.”

‘Offensive stereotype’

On Thursday, Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, the first Indian Sikh to be elected to the Scottish Parliament, said: “I can’t believe John Nicolson thought this ignorant racial slur was remotely appropriate.

“To use the term tandoori in relation to brown skin colour is grossly offensive.

“The subtext is clear – brown people eat curry.

“It’s an offensive stereotype that I’d hoped we’d left behind in the 1970s, yet here we have a supposedly ‘progressive’ politician using it in 2023.”

Ms Gosal also called on the Perthshire MP to publicly apologise.

On Friday afternoon, Mr Nicolson wrote on social media: “A number of newspapers are running online pieces about a light hearted comment I made the other night before I went on to ‘Debate Night’.

“I’d really no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings. My apologies to those who felt hurt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Humza Yousaf's Arbroath declaration to voters across Tayside and Fife
2
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Big Noise Douglas chief explains why budget cuts in Dundee…
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a visit to a famous Glasgow music venue (Jane Barlow/PA)
Make Scotland a cultural superpower once again, SNP candidates urged
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
John Swinney to quit Scottish Government after nearly 16 years
4
Perthshire MP deletes '1970s racial slur' from social media after backlash
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
ANDREW LIDDLE: There's a reason Forbes and Yousaf are keeping quiet about independence
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site's safety measures

Most Read

1
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
20
2
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
School strikes suspended as union recommends teachers accept new pay offer
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Lewis Vaughan aiming for positive result in 'massive game' as Raith Rovers push for…
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Friday court round-up — Always keep the receipts
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town's recycling centre and 'north/south' Angus divide
2
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
First taste: Here's what to order from The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews' new…
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to 'use energy from the crowd' and 'relish' demands…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
West Port Dundee where scammer charity fundraisers were
Warning as Dundee scammers pose as 'deaf' fundraisers
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly - but we should be past…
Fife binmen single shift
Fife binmen favour move back to single shift amid public frustration over missed collections

Editor's Picks

Most Commented