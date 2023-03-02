Perthshire MP deletes ‘1970s racial slur’ from social media after backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire MP John Nicolson deleted a post on social media after being accused of making a “racial slur” before a BBC Debate Night appearance in Fife.

Mr Nicolson, the SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, posted a video on Twitter showing him getting his makeup done ahead of appearing on the panel show in Glenrothes.

He said politicians should never apply their own makeup before a TV appearance because when they do “they go a bit overly brown, they tend to tandoori themselves”.

The Scottish Conservatives wrote to Mr Nicolson demanding an apology for what they called an “ignorant 1970s slur”.

He then deleted the video from social media.

‘They tandoori themselves’

In the video, which was posted to his 57,000 followers, Mr Nicolson said: “Now I know what you’re thinking, John Nicolson doesn’t need makeup.

“But for TV cameras and TV lights, you do.

“If politicians tend to put makeup on themselves they tend to go a bit brown, they tandoori themselves.

“That’s why you need a professional makeup person.”

He then said he was looking forward to meeting the audience and “finding out what questions they have” for him, after requesting the makeup artist give him some pink blusher.

‘It’s an offensive stereotype’

Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, the first Indian Sikh to be elected to the Scottish Parliament, said: “I can’t believe John Nicolson thought this ignorant racial slur was remotely appropriate.

“To use the term tandoori in relation to brown skin colour is grossly offensive.

“The subtext is clear – brown people eat curry.

“It’s an offensive stereotype that I’d hoped we’d left behind in the 1970s, yet here we have a supposedly ‘progressive’ politician using it in 2023.”

She said Mr Nicolson needs to publicly apologise for his “lazy and crude pigeonholing”.

Mr Nicolson has declined to comment – the SNP have also been approached for comment.