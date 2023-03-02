Perthshire MP deletes ‘1970s racial slur’ from social media after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perthshire MP deletes ‘1970s racial slur’ from social media after backlash

By Rachel Amery
March 2 2023, 3.01pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.48pm
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.

Perthshire MP John Nicolson deleted a post on social media after being accused of making a “racial slur” before a BBC Debate Night appearance in Fife.

Mr Nicolson, the SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, posted a video on Twitter showing him getting his makeup done ahead of appearing on the panel show in Glenrothes.

He said politicians should never apply their own makeup before a TV appearance because when they do “they go a bit overly brown, they tend to tandoori themselves”.

The Scottish Conservatives wrote to Mr Nicolson demanding an apology for what they called an “ignorant 1970s slur”.

He then deleted the video from social media.

‘They tandoori themselves’

In the video, which was posted to his 57,000 followers, Mr Nicolson said: “Now I know what you’re thinking, John Nicolson doesn’t need makeup.

“But for TV cameras and TV lights, you do.

“If politicians tend to put makeup on themselves they tend to go a bit brown, they tandoori themselves.

Mr Nicolson posted the remarks on Twitter.

“That’s why you need a professional makeup person.”

He then said he was looking forward to meeting the audience and “finding out what questions they have” for him, after requesting the makeup artist give him some pink blusher.

‘It’s an offensive stereotype’

Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, the first Indian Sikh to be elected to the Scottish Parliament, said: “I can’t believe John Nicolson thought this ignorant racial slur was remotely appropriate.

“To use the term tandoori in relation to brown skin colour is grossly offensive.

“The subtext is clear – brown people eat curry.

“It’s an offensive stereotype that I’d hoped we’d left behind in the 1970s, yet here we have a supposedly ‘progressive’ politician using it in 2023.”

She said Mr Nicolson needs to publicly apologise for his “lazy and crude pigeonholing”.

Mr Nicolson has declined to comment – the SNP have also been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
2
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during ‘abduction’ and brutal attack at…
4
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
5
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Fatal Perth fire happened while police investigated site’s safety measures
6
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
7
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre’s maintenance issues
8
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
9
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
10
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie

More from The Courier

John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Raith Rovers release details for SPFL Trust Trophy final as they prepare for cup…
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
New images reveal plans for 'active freeway' on busy Dundee roads
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
FAN VIEW: 'Excruciatingly nervous watching' potential as Dunfermline look to keep up impressive records…
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
How World Book Day has become 'less gimmicky' at Dundee and Angus primary schools
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Thursday court round-up — Guest house stalker and Facebook sleuth
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Auchterarder pupils dress up as their favourite characters to mark World Book Day
Rory McAllister has urged his Montrose team-mates to bounce back from Darvel defeat. Image: SNS
Rory McAllister not burdened by 300-goal milestone as prolific striker bids to fire Montrose…
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death

Editor's Picks

Most Commented