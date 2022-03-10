Perth man’s ‘outstanding citizenship’ recognised by prestigious prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth man’s ‘outstanding citizenship’ recognised by prestigious prize

By Michael Alexander
March 10 2022, 6.00pm
Mike Robinson (right) receives the Cairncross Award from Perth Rotary president Joe Cairns
Mike Robinson (right) receives the Cairncross Award from Perth Rotary president Joe Cairns

The chief executive of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society has been awarded a prestigious prize for his services to Perth.

Mike Robinson received the Cairncross Trophy from the Rotary Club of Perth in recognition of his outstanding citizenship.

In Mike’s case it was recognition for his contribution as chief executive at the Perth-based RSGS, his promotion of community sport and wellbeing through his Chairmanship of Live and for the “many other services he willingly and freely gives to the community of Perth.”

The prize was presented by Joe Cairns, President of the Rotary Club of Perth.

Perennial volunteer

Mike Robinson is regarded by the Rotary as a “perennial volunteer” having held a wide range of local and national board roles, and having raised money, mostly in the arenas of sustainability, sport, community schemes and human rights.

Mike Robinson, chief executive of the RSGS

He is an advisor to government, public bodies, business and universities, an ambassador for net zero plans, circular economy, cycling, transport, Fairtrade and biodiversity and is currently chairman of the Perth City Leadership Forum.

Delighted

Speaking after the receipt of his award Mike said: “I am delighted to receive this honour from Perth Rotary – it means a lot.

“With Covid, Brexit, Downing Street parties and now Ukraine, it is easy to get swept along with all the negative news and anxious about the future.

“It is even more important that we remember the good in the world, and work harder than ever to ensure we hand over our world in better state than we inherited it.

“That is what motivates me to do so much – every time I am affected by the news, I try to work harder or volunteer more.”

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson

Mr Robinson said that in Perth, it was particularly “fantastic” that Perth & Kinross Council have “finally” approved the spending to build a new swimming pool and curling rink.

He added: “This is fantastic news and will be an iconic building for the area once complete, and something to really get excited about.

“Perth is a such a great place to live and work, and we need to celebrate it more, and be more ambitious for the city – to make the most of its natural assets, to create more of a sense of place, to deliver against net zero, and to drive new business to the area.

“I would love to see Perth become the must have address for sustainability businesses in Scotland, and by doing so, to ensure we create and retain more jobs, restore the highest quality environment and build a healthy future our young people can really believe in.”

