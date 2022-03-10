Perth man’s ‘outstanding citizenship’ recognised by prestigious prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chief executive of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society has been awarded a prestigious prize for his services to Perth.

Mike Robinson received the Cairncross Trophy from the Rotary Club of Perth in recognition of his outstanding citizenship.

In Mike’s case it was recognition for his contribution as chief executive at the Perth-based RSGS, his promotion of community sport and wellbeing through his Chairmanship of Live and for the “many other services he willingly and freely gives to the community of Perth.”

The prize was presented by Joe Cairns, President of the Rotary Club of Perth.

Perennial volunteer

Mike Robinson is regarded by the Rotary as a “perennial volunteer” having held a wide range of local and national board roles, and having raised money, mostly in the arenas of sustainability, sport, community schemes and human rights.

He is an advisor to government, public bodies, business and universities, an ambassador for net zero plans, circular economy, cycling, transport, Fairtrade and biodiversity and is currently chairman of the Perth City Leadership Forum.

Delighted

Speaking after the receipt of his award Mike said: “I am delighted to receive this honour from Perth Rotary – it means a lot.

“With Covid, Brexit, Downing Street parties and now Ukraine, it is easy to get swept along with all the negative news and anxious about the future.

“It is even more important that we remember the good in the world, and work harder than ever to ensure we hand over our world in better state than we inherited it.

“That is what motivates me to do so much – every time I am affected by the news, I try to work harder or volunteer more.”

Mr Robinson said that in Perth, it was particularly “fantastic” that Perth & Kinross Council have “finally” approved the spending to build a new swimming pool and curling rink.

He added: “This is fantastic news and will be an iconic building for the area once complete, and something to really get excited about.

“Perth is a such a great place to live and work, and we need to celebrate it more, and be more ambitious for the city – to make the most of its natural assets, to create more of a sense of place, to deliver against net zero, and to drive new business to the area.

“I would love to see Perth become the must have address for sustainability businesses in Scotland, and by doing so, to ensure we create and retain more jobs, restore the highest quality environment and build a healthy future our young people can really believe in.”