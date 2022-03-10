Bikes worth £25,000 stolen from Perthshire home in early morning theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Bikes worth £25,000 stolen from Perthshire home in early morning theft

By James Simpson
March 10 2022, 6.27pm Updated: March 10 2022, 6.39pm
Five bikes were stolen during the theft.
Five bikes were stolen during the theft.

High-end bikes worth over £25,000 have been stolen from a property in Perthshire.

Five bikes were stolen from Main Street in Longforgan between midnight and 4am on Wednesday.

Thieves gained entry to a shed in the Perthshire village, containing the bicycles and a range of cycling equipment.

What type of bikes have been stolen?

  • Ibis Mojo SL Raw Carbon (red DW rear suspension linkage and white seat)
  • Scott Genius 700 Tuned (raw carbon with neon orange, red and grey writing)
  • Cube Stereo 160 Team Edition (blue and orange in colour)
  • Cube Stereo 140 (carbon frame with matt black finish and red accents)
  • Whyte 605  (white frame and aqua accents to the hub and stem)
Scott Genius 700 (left) and Club Stereo 160 Team Edition (right) were stolen.

Constable Gary Polson of Blairgowrie Police Station said thieves also made off with helmets, intercom systems and cycling gloves.

He added: “Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0400 of March 9, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Pervert who set up Perth FM radio station jailed for 12 years for ‘grotesque’ child sex abuse

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]