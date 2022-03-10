Bikes worth £25,000 stolen from Perthshire home in early morning theft

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

High-end bikes worth over £25,000 have been stolen from a property in Perthshire.

Five bikes were stolen from Main Street in Longforgan between midnight and 4am on Wednesday.

Thieves gained entry to a shed in the Perthshire village, containing the bicycles and a range of cycling equipment.

What type of bikes have been stolen?

Ibis Mojo SL Raw Carbon (red DW rear suspension linkage and white seat)

Scott Genius 700 Tuned (raw carbon with neon orange, red and grey writing)

Cube Stereo 160 Team Edition (blue and orange in colour)

Cube Stereo 140 (carbon frame with matt black finish and red accents)

Whyte 605 (white frame and aqua accents to the hub and stem)

Constable Gary Polson of Blairgowrie Police Station said thieves also made off with helmets, intercom systems and cycling gloves.

He added: “Our inquiries into this theft are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0400 of March 9, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”