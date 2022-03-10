Thursday court round-up — Halloween horror and council ‘data breach’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday court round-up — Halloween horror and council ‘data breach’

By Crime and Courts Team
March 10 2022, 7.30pm
Halloween horror

A Fife man will be sentenced after ranting on Hallowe’en while armed with a knife.

HMP Perth inmate Nico Braithwaite was not present when his solicitor David Bell pled guilty on his behalf to a charge of assaulting his former partner and possessing a blade in Kennoway on October 31 last year.

Braithwaite admitted that at Bishops Court, he attacked the woman by repeatedly punching her on the head and repeatedly seizing her by the body.

He admitted throwing her to the ground and seizing her by the hair.

Braithwaite also admitted seizing the woman by the body again and pulling her from where she was sitting and pushing her on the body and against a wall.

Furthermore, he admitted acting in a manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he smashed a window at the property and repeatedly threatened others there with violence, before brandishing a knife while shouting and swearing.

The 23-year-old will be sentenced on April 8.

Death crash driver jailed

Lorry driver Ian Moorhouse was jailed for causing a crash which killed Gleneagles Hotel housekeeper Amanda Boag. Stenhouse pulled in front of the mother-of-four’s car in an attempted right turn as she made her way back from work.

Lorry driver Ian Moorhouse was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court for causing the death of Amanda Boag.
Ian Moorhouse was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court for causing the death of Amanda Boag.

Data breach charge

A 24-year-old man allegedly breached data protection laws while working at Dundee City Council’s social work department.

Liam Buchan will stand trial later this month, accused of accessing files of five named individuals, without any reason or business for doing so.

Buchan, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, denies that at several locations including Drummond Forrester House, South Road, Dundee, and the city’s Junction Young Persons Centre on Strathmore Avenue, he did “knowingly and recklessly” obtain personal data without consent of the data controller.

Prosecutors claim he accessed the files during his course of employment with the local authority’s social work, between July 20, 2018 and October 29. 2018.

The charge is an alleged breach of the Data Protection Act 2018.

A trial has been set for March 24.

Deviant DJ jailed

The deviant DJ who set up Perth FM has been jailed for 12 years for “grotesque” child abuse offences. Former Radio 1 presenter Mark Page regularly visited the Philippines to feed his perversions, as well as offending online from his home in Stockton.

Mark Page.

Arrest warrant

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Perth man who twice attacked a female police officer.

Rudi Dobrescu spat in the face of Constable Kathryn Knox two times on January 11, 2020.

It happened in Perth’s South Methven Street and later at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The 43-year-old, of Speygate, had also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in St John’s Place and at PRI and during a journey between the two.

Dobrescu shouted, swore and repeatedly refused to leave the doorway of a pub, after being refused entry.

He also repeatedly banged his head on the wall of a police van, struggled with officers and behaved aggressively.

Dobrescu was due to be sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Billy Somerville announced his firm had withdrawn from acting on behalf of Dobrescu, after they had not heard from him.

Sleepy killer

A killer had to be taken to the cells in Dundee after falling asleep in the dock as he was being sentenced for his latest offence. Michael Williamson battered a woman at a park in Cupar. He previously served time for the culpable homicide of his then-partner.

Michael Williamson
Michael Williamson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
In case you missed it...

Dundee woman appears in court accused of murdering partner

The full caseload of the Dundee Crime and Courts Team can be found here.

