Lorry driver jailed for killing Gleneagles housekeeper and mother of four in horrific crash By Tim Bugler March 10 2022, 10.12am Updated: March 10 2022, 12.25pm Ian Moorhouse was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court for causing the death of Amanda Boag.