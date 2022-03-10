Ian Blackford denies claims he plans to quit as SNP Westminster leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ian Blackford denies claims he plans to quit as SNP Westminster leader

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said claims he plans to quit his senior party role are "total crap".
By Justin Bowie
March 10 2022, 10.24am Updated: March 10 2022, 12.05pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford has rubbished claims he will quit his role.
Ian Blackford.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP denied reports, published by Politico Europe, that he could resign from his post ahead of this May’s council elections.

It was claimed that Mr Blackford was set to quit as leader due to renewed party infighting and the heavy demands of the role.

But the SNP politician rubbished claims he is standing down and insisted he is focused on helping to push for independence.

The party Westminster chief was backed up by SNP defence spokesperson Stewart McDonald.

Quit claims ‘made up’

The Glasgow MP said the claims had been “made up” by “people with too much time on their hands”.

Ian Blackford told the Daily Record: “I have got a job to do leading the group.

“I am fully focused on doing so and I intend to lead us through all the challenges we face.”

Politico’s Playbook report suggested discontent had been brewing with Mr Blackford’s leadership due to controversial MP Joanna Cherry’s presence in the party.

One source also told the publication Mr Blackford had grown tired in the senior role which he has now occupied for five years.

The Highland MP took up the Westminster leader post after the 2017 general election when predecessor Angus Robertson lost his seat.

Indyref2 delay

At the weekend Mr Blackford hinted a second independence referendum could be delayed beyond 2023 due to the Ukraine crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon previously said she hopes to hold another vote on leaving the UK by the end of next year.

But Mr Blackford admitted any rerun of the 2014 independence ballot would have to be held in a timely manner following Russia’s invasion.

The Westminster party chief also indicated Boris Johnson should not be expected to resign during the crisis despite the partygate scandal.

