News Dundee

Man charged after several cars left damaged on Dundee street

By James Simpson
March 10 2022, 10.45am Updated: March 10 2022, 12.17pm
A damaged car at the scene on St Kilda Road.
A damaged car at the scene on St Kilda Road.

A man has been charged after several cars were left damaged following a crash on a Dundee street.

At least three vehicles were reportedly struck on St Kilda Road on Wednesday.

It is understood no one was injured during the incident in St Mary’s.

One resident said: “I saw the police at the scene at around 5.30pm and it appeared one car was badly damaged.

“Two police cars were on the scene and there were three officers carrying out inquiries.

“Hopefully everyone was OK.”

Man to appear in court

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged road traffic offences after a vehicle was alleged to have struck a number of cars on St Kilda Road, Dundee, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

