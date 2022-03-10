How new tech could transform Dundee V&A visits for partially sighted people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How new tech could transform Dundee V&A visits for partially sighted people

By Alasdair Clark
March 10 2022, 10.59am Updated: March 10 2022, 12.20pm
Dundee V&A museum
The new tech is being tested out at V&A Dundee.

New technology could help transform Dundee V&A visits for blind and partially sighted people.

Those who live with sight loss will hopefully be able to better enjoy the museum using the My Eyes app, which is being put to the test on Thursday.

Designed by Portuguese company IKi Technology, the app will assist visitors from the train station to the museum where it will also describe the exhibits on display.

How does the new tech work?

My Eyes creates zones that can be detected using GPS coordinates or a beacon, reading out texts.

These can narrate what is in the area, like a museum exhibit, or give directions about how to get from one point to another.

Mr Filipe Almeida, the Portuguese neuroscientist who developed the app, said: “By creating blind compliant zones for the visually impaired, we are meeting several of the United Nations sustainable development goals, promoting health and wellbeing, sustainable cities and equality.

“We want the world to talk to one another using artificial intelligence.”

RNIB Scotland director James Adams said: “New technology has immense potential to make life easier and better for people who are blind or partially sighted.

The app will help guide people from the train station to the V&A in Dundee.

“Our members are looking forward to trying out the My Eyes app and feeding back any comments that might be useful in developing it further.

“It’s really encouraging, too, that V&A Dundee is keen help to make its exhibits as accessible as possible to everyone in the community.”

Jo Mawdsley, head of learning at the V&A Dundee, said: “Our aim at V&A Dundee is to open up as much content as possible to all of our audiences.

“The app will provide a fantastic introduction to some key objects in our Scottish Design Galleries to enhance the museum experience for blind and partially sighted visitors.”

V&A Dundee launches exhibition honouring legendary ‘ballet punk’ dancer and choreographer Michael Clark

