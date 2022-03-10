How new tech could transform Dundee V&A visits for partially sighted people

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New technology could help transform Dundee V&A visits for blind and partially sighted people.

Those who live with sight loss will hopefully be able to better enjoy the museum using the My Eyes app, which is being put to the test on Thursday.

Designed by Portuguese company IKi Technology, the app will assist visitors from the train station to the museum where it will also describe the exhibits on display.

How does the new tech work?

My Eyes creates zones that can be detected using GPS coordinates or a beacon, reading out texts.

These can narrate what is in the area, like a museum exhibit, or give directions about how to get from one point to another.

Mr Filipe Almeida, the Portuguese neuroscientist who developed the app, said: “By creating blind compliant zones for the visually impaired, we are meeting several of the United Nations sustainable development goals, promoting health and wellbeing, sustainable cities and equality.

“We want the world to talk to one another using artificial intelligence.”

RNIB Scotland director James Adams said: “New technology has immense potential to make life easier and better for people who are blind or partially sighted.

“Our members are looking forward to trying out the My Eyes app and feeding back any comments that might be useful in developing it further.

“It’s really encouraging, too, that V&A Dundee is keen help to make its exhibits as accessible as possible to everyone in the community.”

Jo Mawdsley, head of learning at the V&A Dundee, said: “Our aim at V&A Dundee is to open up as much content as possible to all of our audiences.

“The app will provide a fantastic introduction to some key objects in our Scottish Design Galleries to enhance the museum experience for blind and partially sighted visitors.”