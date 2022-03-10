Perthshire fish and chip shop named one of the top 50 in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three is a magic number for Dunkeld Fish Bar as it retains its place in a list of the UK’s top 50 fish and chip takeaways for the third year in a row.

Scott Davie and his wife Shannon have owned the chip shop for 12 years and are ecstatic to be keeping their slot on the Fry Magazine Awards list.

Shannon said: “We’re super excited, we just got the email through last night.”

The awards are decided after unannounced visits from mystery diners to shops and mobile units across the UK.

Owners are evaluated on aspects of their business including the quality of the food and customer service.

As well as the running of the business, the produce is also assessed on the crispness of chips, the fish quality and value for money.

The Atholl Street shop is no stranger to a bit of publicity, the most recent being their offering of a deep-fried Christmas dinner.

From Brussels sprouts and parsnips to the turkey breast, customers could sample all the trimmings – and even a footlong pig in a blanket!

Fancy a deep-fried Creme Egg?

Shannon said that with Easter on the way, it will soon be time to put their deep-fried Cadbury Creme Eggs back on the menu.

She explained: “The Christmas dinner was quite popular and, honestly, deep-fried Brussels sprouts are game-changing.

“For Easter we will start doing our deep-fried Creme Eggs, which are also really popular.

“We also do a Mars bar and a ‘sweet of the week’.”

‘Beautiful part of the world’

Shannon said even though there have been challenges over the past few years, they have a winning formula in beautiful Dunkeld.

She added: “Like everyone, it’s been a challenge and it’s been difficult but we are lucky to have such a wonderful team.

“The staff are awesome, we’re in the most beautiful part of the world, our customers are awesome and patient. We’ve all worked together through it.”

They have a small team of eight and this normally rises in the summertime to deal with additional demand.

Quality produce

The fish bar gets its produce from Gordon and Aileen Spink of Arbroath. The tatties come from WM Fraser in Montrose.

A fish supper from Dunkeld Fish Bar costs £9.50 and other popular dishes include their puddings and onion rings.

Dunkeld Fish Bar has bagged numerous awards over the years. They won the title of Fish and Chip of the Year a few years ago, the Best Fish and Chip Shop Award at the annual Dine-In Scottish Takeaway Awards in 2018, and won five stars from the Federation of Fish Friers.

