3 Dundee talking points: What now for Dee as dismal St Mirren defeat sets up two-way relegation shoot-out

Dundee’s bid to avoid relegation was dealt a blow as they passed up the chance to move off the bottom of the Premiership with a galling 1-0 defeat at home to St Mirren.

For so long it looked like the point would be shared between the sides in a game which lacked any real quality.

The draw wouldn’t have been ideal for either team but it went from bad to worse for the Dark Blues conceding from a Connor Ronan header right at the death.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from a dismal night at Dens Park.

Lack of attacking threat

A late Niall McGinn effort straight at the St Mirren keeper was the only shot on target for the Dark Blues. In total, they only had six attempts.

Granted, the side started without a recognised forward. Danny Mullen was still out and Zak Rudden was maybe not quite fit, returning to the bench.

The side did OK up to a point. McMullan, McCowan and McGinn worked well in tight spaces in the middle of the park.

But when the ball reached the St Mirren box, the Dee looked short of ideas.

The closest they came to scoring was when Joe Shaughnessy blasted over his own bar from close range.

For all Mark McGhee’s talk of wanting decent performances, with just three goals since their last win five games ago Dundee really need to start finding the net – and quickly.

Where now?

After the goal went in, the Dundee players looked distraught. Cammy Kerr and Ryan Sweeney both fell to their knees as Ronan’s header nestled into the back of the net.

There have been a few low points this season for these players, but was Wednesday night the lowest?

Dens was eerily quiet all night. There was no atmosphere other than the vocal away support who banged their drum from the first to last whistle.

Back-to-back games with Rangers are next up, in the cup before returning to league business. The Gers are not the opponents you would choose to face when looking for a result.

After that it’s The Dons and United before the split.

Tough games are ahead but that’s what is in front of the Dark Blues.

If they have any hope of staying in the top-flight, they will have to show a lot more grit and determination to get some much-needed points on the board.

Which Tayside team will go down?

If Dundee managed to win their game in hand on Wednesday, they would have moved two clear of St Johnstone and six behind Aberdeen, bringing the Dons into the relegation scrap.

But shoulda, woulda, coulda.

They blew their chance and it now looks like a two-way shoot-out for the relegation play-off.

Indeed, both the Dark Blues and Saints could go down, depending on the outcome head-to-head with the second best Championship side.

Mark McGhee previously admitted getting to 11th spot was his aim. He’s got a real task on his hands now to achieve that.