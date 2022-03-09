Simon Rusk addresses Dundee’s need for more ‘fight’ and admits late St Mirren defeat was ‘painful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Simon Rusk addresses Dundee’s need for more ‘fight’ and admits late St Mirren defeat was ‘painful’

By Scott Lorimer
March 9 2022, 11.00pm
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk
Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk

Dundee assistant boss Simon Rusk admits his side’s late 1-0 defeat to St Mirren was painful and has called on his side to show some “fight” in their bid for Premiership survival.

A Connor Ronan header in the 93rd minute left The Dee one point adrift at the foot of the table.

It was a missed opportunity for the Dark Blues who could have moved ahead of St Johnstone with three points with their game in hand.

But a home win never looked likely and Dundee were left to suffer late heartache.

‘Painful, preventable’

Rusk, who spoke after the game in the absence of Mark McGhee, said it was hard to take.

“Conceding that late is a painful one for everyone and it was preventable as well,” he said.

Connor Ronan scores a late header, beating Dundee's Harrison Sharp to win the game for St Mirren
Connor Ronan scores a late header, beating Dundee's Harrison Sharp to win the game for St Mirren

“I don’t think we can have too much of a complaint about the result on the balance of the second half.

“The first half was even but they had more momentum in the second half and we struggled to turn it back the other way.

“We have to assess it and understand it in more depth. The fact is we were not at the level we needed to be in the second half.

A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time
A dejected Cammy Kerr at full-time

“We have to stick together and work hard as a group.

“We have got to fight, when we step out on the pitch we have to get in front in these marginal games.

“The desire levels need to be there, I don’t think they’re not there, but at the moment we are lacking the quality and belief.

“We need to find the balance between dogged and solid but scoring goals too – we didn’t have that tonight.”

Ashcroft blow

Dundee were dealt an early blow before the game had even kicked off with Lee Ashcroft having to withdraw from the team.

Lee Ashcroft during the warm up, before he had to withdraw due to illness.
Lee Ashcroft during the warm up, before he had to withdraw due to illness.

The club said it was due to the centre-back feeling unwell, with Zeno Ibsen Rossi taking his place.

“Lee wasn’t well before the game, it was an illness thing and hopefully it won’t keep him out too long,” Rusk said.

St Mirren reaction

Meanwhile, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson thought his side were worthy of their narrow win.

The St Mirren players celebrate with the travelling fans after Connor Ronan's late goal.
The St Mirren players celebrate with the travelling fans after Connor Ronan's late goal.

“We got exactly what we deserved, we dominated the game,” he said.

“We could have had six with the chances we had.

“You think that it might not be your night at times but we scored a very good goal and got our just rewards for staying calm and the quality of the chances.

Dundee 0-1 St Mirren: Toothless Dee remain rock bottom after late heartbreak

