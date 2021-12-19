Would you eat a deep fried Christmas dinner? Dunkeld chippy turns festive dish Scottish

An error occurred. Please try again.

What’s better than a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings?

It may be controversial but owners at a Dunkeld chippy believe a battered one.

The Dunkeld Fish Bar is deep frying every item in the traditional festive meal — from Brussel sprouts and parsnips to the turkey breast.

Battered parsnips and carrots

The fine folk of Dunkeld — and even further afield — appear to agree as they vote with their feet.

Owner Scott Davie says the somewhat untraditional dinners are flying off the fryers.

The Perthshire takeaway is even serving up a footlong pig in a blanket and Christmas pudding — both of which are also battered.

Despite being a ‘love it or hate it’ menu item, he said the Brussel sprouts are one of the chippy’s most popular sellers.

Brussel sprouts

Scott, who has co-owned the takeaway alongside business partner Shannon Davie for 13 years, said: “People are going crazy for it. It’s unbelievable.

“Everything is battered, except the cranberry sauce and chips of course.

“It includes carrots, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, the footlong pig in a blanket, goujons of turkey breast, cranberry sauce and chips.

“We are going through kilos and kilos of bacon. People are loving the footlong pig in a blanket.

“We sell the Brussel sprouts separately too for £1 — people love those.

“We use Canadian maple smoked bacon from Dunkeld Butchers just up the road and we actually had to rush up there for an emergency back up supply on Sunday because we ran out.”

Customers from across Tayside and Fife

Scott says the chippy has been selling the items at Christmas time for a few years to keen locals but they’ve noticed started to notice huge interest from other areas.

People from as far afield as Dundee and Fife are driving to the town to sample the crispy Christmas offering.

He added: “It’s crazy. People will have passed many chip shops on the way here but they obviously really want what we offer.

“Believe it or not, people ask for the battered Brussel sprouts in the summer, they’re that popular.

“It was a gimmick at first but we’ve just kept it going because people love it.

“I don’t think we’ll sell them at other times of the year but it is tempting.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support; it’s just wonderful.

“We are really appreciative of everyone coming to see us and hope everyone has a good Christmas and stays safe.”