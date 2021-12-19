Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth & Kinross

Would you eat a deep fried Christmas dinner? Dunkeld chippy turns festive dish Scottish

By Jake Keith
December 19 2021, 7.52pm Updated: December 20 2021, 9.39am
Scott Davie with the mighty meal including Christmas pudding with staff Darryl Bunting (centre) and Lewis Davis (back)
Scott Davie with the mighty meal including Christmas pudding with staff Darryl Bunting (centre) and Lewis Davis (back)

What’s better than a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings?

It may be controversial but owners at a Dunkeld chippy believe a battered one.

The Dunkeld Fish Bar is deep frying every item in the traditional festive meal — from Brussel sprouts and parsnips to the turkey breast.

Battered parsnips and carrots

The fine folk of Dunkeld — and even further afield — appear to agree as they vote with their feet.

Owner Scott Davie says the somewhat untraditional dinners are flying off the fryers.

Scott Davie with the festive offering.

The Perthshire takeaway is even serving up a footlong pig in a blanket and Christmas pudding — both of which are also battered.

Despite being a ‘love it or hate it’ menu item, he said the Brussel sprouts are one of the chippy’s most popular sellers.

Brussel sprouts

Scott, who has co-owned the takeaway alongside business partner Shannon Davie for 13 years, said: “People are going crazy for it. It’s unbelievable.

“Everything is battered, except the cranberry sauce and chips of course.

“It includes carrots, parsnips, Brussel sprouts, the footlong pig in a blanket, goujons of turkey breast, cranberry sauce and chips.

Ryan Segar prepares the battered pig in a blanket.

“We are going through kilos and kilos of bacon. People are loving the footlong pig in a blanket.

“We sell the Brussel sprouts separately too for £1 — people love those.

“We use Canadian maple smoked bacon from Dunkeld Butchers just up the road and we actually had to rush up there for an emergency back up supply on Sunday because we ran out.”

Customers from across Tayside and Fife

Scott says the chippy has been selling the items at Christmas time for a few years to keen locals but they’ve noticed started to notice huge interest from other areas.

People from as far afield as Dundee and Fife are driving to the town to sample the crispy Christmas offering.

The items — usually a side in a Christmas dinner — are proving popular.

He added: “It’s crazy. People will have passed many chip shops on the way here but they obviously really want what we offer.

“Believe it or not, people ask for the battered Brussel sprouts in the summer, they’re that popular.

“It was a gimmick at first but we’ve just kept it going because people love it.

“I don’t think we’ll sell them at other times of the year but it is tempting.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support; it’s just wonderful.

“We are really appreciative of everyone coming to see us and hope everyone has a good Christmas and stays safe.”

