Dundee United appoint ex Dundee and St Johnstone man as new goalkeeping coach as Tannadice staff reshuffle is revealed

Paul Mathers replaces Craig Hinchliffe and will work with the stoppers in Tayside

By Alan Temple
Paul Mathers, pictured after joining St Johnstone in 2015
Paul Mathers has replaced Craig Hinchliffe. Image: SNS

Dundee United have named former Dundee No.1 Paul Mathers as their new goalkeeping coach.

Mathers, 53, has previously held the same role at St Johnstone and within Rangers’ academy structure.

He has worked for the Scottish FA in various positions, most recently acting as Goalkeeping Performance and Coach Education Manager.

Paul Mathers lifting the Division Two title with Morton
Mathers lifting the Division Two title with Morton. Image: SNS.

Mathers, who officially takes up the position on Monday, turned out 132 times for the Dee during a varied playing career, while also representing the likes of Falkirk, Linfield, Peterhead and Morton.

He replaces Craig Hinchliffe, who departed at the end of last season and has since joined St Johnstone, and will work with the current crop of stoppers which includes Jack Walton, Jack Newman, Ruaridh Adams and Mark Birighitti.

Another former Saintee, Elliot Parish, had been acting as interim goalkeeping coach for United during pre-season. 

Further changes

Meanwhile, Ewan Anderson has been named new first-team sports scientist, stepping up from a similar role within the Tangerines’ academy. He replaces Kyler Burns.

Allan Gartshore, who worked with the likes of Ryan Gauld, John Souttar and Andy Robertson during a prior spell at United, returns to the club as first-team strength and conditioning coach.

