Drugs search carried out at Inverkeithing property

Police have carried out a drugs raid at a property in Inverkeithing.

Officers raided a commercial property on the High Street in the Fife town on Thursday morning.

Police remained at the scene on Friday and multiple police vehicles were spotted on the High Street as officers continued their inquiries.

The exact address police carried out the search warrant at is not known at this time.

‘Police remain as work continues’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a drug search warrant at a commercial property on High Street in Inverkeithing during Thursday morning.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers remain at the scene while this work continues.”