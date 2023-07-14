Overnight warning of heavy rain across Perthshire and Angus

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across Angus and Perthshire.

The Met Office alert has been issued from 8pm on Friday until 8am Saturday morning.

Brechin, Forfar, Pitlochry and Crieff are all affected, while the warning narrowly misses Perth and Dundee.

Some areas of Angus could see up to 60mm of rain.

Spray and flooding on roads are likely to affect journey times.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also possible.

‘Disruption likely’

Disruption is likely as the rain becomes heavy and persistent across Scotland from the south this evening and into the night.

The warning adds: “Many areas will see 15-25mm, with some places, particularly higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland seeing as much as 40-60mm.

“Lightning may be an additional hazard in a few places. Some disruption to transport and infrastructure is likely.”

Week of warnings

The Met Office caution follows similar forecasts of heavy rain in Tayside and Fife on Monday.

It comes a week on from the thunderstorms that hit the same region.