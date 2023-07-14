Overnight warning of heavy rain across Perthshire and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Overnight warning of heavy rain across Perthshire and Angus

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Angus and Perthshire.

By Andrew Robson
flash floods broughty ferry
Spray and flooding on roads are likely to affect journey times. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across Angus and Perthshire.

The Met Office alert has been issued from 8pm on Friday until 8am Saturday morning.

Brechin, Forfar, Pitlochry and Crieff are all affected, while the warning narrowly misses Perth and Dundee.

Some areas of Angus could see up to 60mm of rain.

Heavy rain is forecast for Angus and Perthshire. Image: Met Office

Spray and flooding on roads are likely to affect journey times.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also possible.

‘Disruption likely’

Disruption is likely as the rain becomes heavy and persistent across Scotland from the south this evening and into the night.

The warning adds: “Many areas will see 15-25mm, with some places, particularly higher ground of Angus, Aberdeenshire and East Highland seeing as much as 40-60mm.

“Lightning may be an additional hazard in a few places. Some disruption to transport and infrastructure is likely.”

Week of warnings

The Met Office caution follows similar forecasts of heavy rain in Tayside and Fife on Monday.

It comes a week on from the thunderstorms that hit the same region.

