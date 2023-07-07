Thunderstorm and flood warning across Tayside and Fife this weekend

Homes and businesses across Tayside and Fife could be flooded as thunderstorms hit the country on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from 9am, with thundery conditions expected until midnight.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over large parts of Tayside and Fife.

Temperatures in these locations will rise above 20C on Saturday, following on from last month being the hottest June since records began.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️ The @metoffice have issued YELLOW weather warnings for Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Sat 8/7 09:00 – Sat 8/7 23:59 Full information can be found here👉 https://t.co/7s5MnUOCHW pic.twitter.com/0lhAz9RboZ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 7, 2023

The Met Office warns the weather could cause damage to buildings due to floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible.

The conditions will also affect roads, with difficult driving conditions and some closures expected.

Access to some communities may also be restricted, as well as a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office also warns of potential power cuts.