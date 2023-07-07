Jimmy Robertson: Fife farmer haunted by face of Luftwaffe pilot dies aged 88

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Robertson: Fife farmer haunted by face of Luftwaffe pilot dies aged 88

Jimmy Robertson went on to become one of Fife's most successful farmers but his birth place was Coleshill Hall, near Coventry

By Chris Ferguson
Fife farmer Jimmy Robertson has died aged 88.
Jimmy and his father bought Shiells Farm, near Ladybank, in 1959 at which time only 200 of the 430 acres were being used.

The rest were punctuated with the stumps and roots of trees felled during the First World War

This was where Jimmy and his wife Anne Brunton began married life and built their family. Neighbouring farmers doubted his sanity in taking on the project but Jimmy spent 10 years clearing the roots and whins, building nine miles of fences and putting it under the plough.

Jimmy Robertson went on to become one of Fife’s most successful farmers but his birth place was Coleshill Hall, near Coventry.

Jimmy Robertson as a boy.

His father had moved south from Lanarkshire where his family had farmed since the 1600s when a good farm with a cheap rent came on the market. His mother’s family, the Lohoars, had also farmed in Lanarkshire for generations and had moved from France at the time of Mary, Queen of Scots.

By the time Jimmy was five, the Second World War had started and the family farm was only three miles from the Spitfire factory at Castle Bromwich. Jimmy and his sister had to shelter during bombing raids and watched their father fill in craters left after the raids.

Towards the end of 1940 he had a horrifying experience on what would become a momentously dark day for the area.

Terrifying encounter

His daughter, Susan Dun, said: “He was walking home from school when he heard a German plane coming from behind

“He hid in the hedge, and as the plane flew over him it was close enough that he saw not just the Swastika on the side but the pilot’s face which he never forgot as long as he lived.

“He used to say he could still feel the fear more than 80 years later.”

The plane was a German reconnaissance aircraft and this was November 14 1940. Later that night more than 500 German bombers attacked Coventry. It was the worst night of the Coventry Blitz with more than 40,000 homes destroyed or damaged.

Shortly afterwards, Jimmy and his sister, Helen, were sent to live with relatives in Muthill while their parents looked for a farm in Scotland.

Jimmy Robertson working the land at an early age.

They found one in 1942; Uthrogle, near Cupar. Jimmy went to school at Castlehill primary and then Bell Baxter High School and left at 15 to start as a orra loon on the farm, rising at 5.30am to fire the generator to power the farm.

He was heavily involved in Bell Baxter young farmers, taking part in ploughing matches, turnip-thinning competitions, speechmaking and stockjudging.

It was at at a young farmers’ inter-sports night that he met Anne Brunton from east Fife who held the Scottish schoolgirls’ 100 and 200 yards records.

They were engaged and married in 1959 and moved to Shiells to a small house with an outside toilet and went on to have three of a family; Susan, Jane and James.

One of his proudest memories was when the 1983 Fife Show was held at the Shiells. During the wet spring of 1983 the committee faced cancelling the show because of the sodden condition of the showfield at Balcormo Mains.

However, Jimmy stepped in to offer his own farm, the sandy-soiled Shiells, which had remained bone dry despite the rain, and the show took place after all and was a great success. Jimmy himself was president of the show 10 years later in 1993, ironically on another wet day.

Mr and Mrs Robertson, centre, with their family from left, Jane, James and Susan.

By 1985, he was making the most of the farm’s sandy soil to grow carrots to supply Kettle Produce and, from the 1990s onwards the farming business expanded by taking over Lathrisk, part of Unthank, Grahamstone, Westerton and Nochnary.

Away from the farm, Jimmy curled with Falkland, Pitlessie then Kinross Seniors and played golf in later life at Thornton with a group of farming friends.

He had been an elder at Freuchie Church for more than 60 years and served 30 years as property convenor.

Jimmy was predeceased by his wife two years ago after 62 years of happy marriage.
Susan said: “He was a true man of the land; one of the few people who could still plough a field with a pair of Clydesdales or a £150,000 computerised tractor.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

